Experience Next-Level Gaming with PowerA's New OVERPOWERED Series Wireless Controllers for PC and Cloud Gaming

The two new controller models - the OPS v1 and the OPS v3 Pro - offer design, function, and feature sets for every type of PC and Cloud gamer, starting at $49.99.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA, a global leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, proudly announces the launch of its new OVERPOWERED Series of wireless PC gaming controllers, the OPS line. This new range debuts with two models - the OPS v1 Wireless Controller and the flagship OPS v3 Pro Wireless Controller - designed to cater to every type of gamer. Each controller features industry-leading technologies, tailored to meet the diverse needs of today's gamers. From the casual player seeking convenience and comfort with some performance enhancement to the enthusiast gamer craving a pro-level competitive edge, the OPS line seeks to elevate a variety of gaming experiences to peak levels of immersive control and ergonomic comfort.

PowerA OPS v3 Pro Wireless Controller

OPS v3 Pro Wireless Controller: Ultimate Pro Style Controller for PC and Cloud Gaming



The PowerA OPS v3 Pro Wireless Controller comes loaded with features and delivers professional-grade gaming performance and a customizable d­­­esign, making it the ultimate pro-style controller for PC and cloud gamers. Offering tactile mechanical switches on the D-pad, ABXY, and L & R shoulder buttons, the OPS v3 Pro provides a satisfying clicky feel and exceptional control. Hall Effect sensors in both the triggers and thumbsticks provide reliable response and heightened precision. Adding to the enhanced precision is PowerA's unique Quick-Twist adjustable height thumbstick technology allowing gamers to adjust the 3-step height with a simple twist, no extra parts or tools needed. Gamers wanting a touch of style can enjoy Multi-zone RGB lighting thanks to PowerA's Lumectra technology allowing for personalized customization and fun, illuminated gameplay.

Featuring six mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons and 3-way trigger locks, the OPS v3 Pro enables gamers to customize their controller layout, granting them the tactical advantage they need to outmaneuver opponents with ease. Connecting to your compatible device is simple with three ways to connect via low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and provided USB wireless adapter, Bluetooth, or reliable wired connection via included 10ft braided premium USB cable. With a 1200mAh rechargeable battery providing up to 30 hours of uninterrupted gameplay, players can dive into extended gaming sessions without worrying about running out of power. Additionally, the OPS v3 Pro comes with a convenient charging stand, ensuring that the controller is always ready for action.

OPS v1 Wireless Controller: The Perfect Everyday Gaming Companion

The PowerA OPS v1 Wireless Controller offers precise gaming controls, seamless connectivity and versatile compatibility at an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for entry-level or casual gamers. Whether you're gaming on a PC, Smart TV, cloud platform, or compatible mobile device, the OPS v1 ensures an immersive experience with its low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection via included USB adapter and Bluetooth support.

Featuring Hall Effect technology in the thumbsticks and triggers, this controller delivers precision and responsive gameplay across various gaming scenarios. Players can tailor their gaming experience with features like 3-way trigger locks, four mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and a programmable Turbo Button. With ergonomic textured grips and a rechargeable battery offering up to 20 hours of gameplay, the PowerA OPS v1 Wireless Controller delivers both comfort and performance, enhancing gaming sessions.

Pricing and Availability

The PowerA OPS v1 Wireless Controller ($49.99 in Black), and the OPS v3 Pro Wireless Controller ($99.99) will both be available for preorder on August 19th with shipping beginning late September. Consumers can shop the new controllers at PowerA.com, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Microcenter, and other major retailers around the world.

PowerA Warranty

All PowerA products, including the OPS line, are backed by a two-year limited warranty.

About PowerA

PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers some of the most reliable products, including game controllers, cases, starter kits, and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com .

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, and play. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com .

