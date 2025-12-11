Experience Open-Air Excitement: New 2026 Mercedes-AMG® CLE 53 Cabriolet Research Available at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale releases comprehensive new research detailing the exceptional blend of open-air performance, cutting-edge technology, and profound luxury in the highly anticipated 2026 Mercedes-AMG® CLE 53 Cabriolet.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, a leading Mercedes-Benz dealership in Scottsdale, today announces the publication of new, detailed 2026 Mercedes-AMG® CLE 53 Cabriolet research for discerning clients and automotive enthusiasts. This extensive resource provides an in-depth look at the performance, technology, and sheer luxury defining this exceptional new convertible. Prospective buyers can explore the model research page for comprehensive details.

The Pinnacle of Open-Air AMG® CLE 53 Cabriolet Performance

The 2026 Mercedes-AMG® CLE 53 Cabriolet.

The 2026 Mercedes-AMG® CLE 53 Cabriolet luxury roadster arrives as a masterful blend of power and sophistication. Consequently, it represents the continuation of a tradition where two-door performance is paired with open-air freedom. The heart of this convertible is an AMG®-enhanced 3.0-liter inline-six turbo engine featuring a 48-volt mild hybrid system and an electric auxiliary compressor. Furthermore, this dynamic combination generates 443 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, permitting a breathtaking 0-to-60 mph acceleration in an estimated 4.1 seconds.

What's more, the AMG® SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9-speed automatic transmission and AMG® Performance 4MATIC®+ all-wheel drive system ensure that the raw power translates into remarkably agile AMG® CLE 53 Cabriolet specs and controlled handling. This sophisticated drivetrain means that every drive, from an evening cruise down Scottsdale Road to a spirited canyon run, is an occasion.

A Sanctuary of High-Tech 2026 Mercedes-AMG® CLE 53 Cabriolet Luxury

Inside, the 2026 Mercedes-AMG® CLE 53 Cabriolet truly lives up to its pedigree. The cabin features the latest MBUX infotainment system with a driver-focused 11.9-inch central touchscreen, allowing for intuitive control. Additionally, for top-down driving comfort, the vehicle includes several ingenious technologies:

AIRCAP® automatic wind deflector system, which minimizes air turbulence in the cabin.

AIRSCARF® neck-level heating system, extending the top-down driving season.

Heated front seats for maximum comfort on cooler desert evenings.

An acoustic soft top that maintains a quiet, coupe-like cabin ambiance when raised.

The vehicle's aesthetic appeal is undeniable; thus, it includes an aggressive AMG®-specific grille and a wider, muscular stance. Therefore, it asserts its high-performance status without sacrificing its inherent elegance.

Why Choose Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

As a trusted Mercedes-Benz dealership in Scottsdale, we believe in providing our clients with far more than just a transaction. Accordingly, we offer comprehensive resources, like our new 2026 Mercedes-AMG® CLE 53 Cabriolet research, to help you make an informed decision. Finally, we invite you to explore our new CLE inventory today.

Matt McDermott, spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, states, "The new AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet is a true driver's car, merging exhilarating performance with uncompromising luxury. Moreover, our goal is to ensure our clients have the most thorough information available to fully appreciate this extraordinary vehicle, and our in-house experts stand ready to assist."

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

For more information about current offers and vehicle availability or to schedule a test drive, buyers can contact Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 480-845-0012, visit www.mbscottsdale.com, or stop by the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Media Contact: Matt McDermott, 480-213-1265, [email protected]

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale