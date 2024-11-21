Experience Pierce County Like a Local This Winter

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel like a local and uncover the best-kept secrets of Pierce County with the latest itinerary from Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. This three-day journey guides visitors through the heart of the region, showcasing Puyallup, Spanaway, Lakewood, Gig Harbor, and Tacoma. With its blend of insider favorites and iconic attractions, this itinerary offers an authentic and unforgettable way to explore the Pacific Northwest in winter.

Experience Pierce County like never before with our three-day "Hometown Hacks" winter itinerary, curated by Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. Discover hidden gems, savor local flavors, and dive into winter adventures that reveal the area's authentic charm. Whether you're new or returning, this guide will lead you to fresh finds and unforgettable moments.

Start your adventure in Puyallup, where a hearty breakfast at a local diner fuels a day of winter fun. Glide and bump your way through Spanaway on ice bumper cars, then enjoy the quiet charm of Lakewold Gardens in Lakewood. As night falls, savor the flavors of the South with Cajun and Creole classics, before settling into a comfortable hotel in Puyallup or Lakewood.

Day two invites you to discover the maritime charm of Gig Harbor. A visit to the Harbor History Museum reveals the town's rich seafaring past, while lunch at a beloved teriyaki spot brings comforting warmth to the day. For afternoon activities, choose between family-friendly fun at a local entertainment hub or a tasting experience at a renowned craft distillery. The day ends with fresh seafood and harbor views before retreating to a cozy inn.

The final day highlights Tacoma's vibrant culture and history. Start with a perfectly brewed coffee at a local café before exploring military artifacts at the Lewis Army Museum. The afternoon brings serenity at a botanical conservatory filled with lush greenery, and the journey concludes with thin-crust pizza at a friendly neighborhood grill. For the perfect finale, spend the night at the iconic McMenamins Elks Temple, a historic treasure transformed into a whimsical hotel.

"Traveling like a local allows visitors to truly immerse themselves in the community, creating a richer and more memorable experience," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer, Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "This itinerary offers a fresh perspective on Pierce County, blending favorite local spots with unique seasonal activities."

For more details and to download this itinerary, please visit www.visitpiercecounty.com.

