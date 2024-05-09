Experience Pinnacle Live Announces Acquisition of Falcon Events

CHICAGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Experience Pinnacle Live, the premium event experience and technology company for the hospitality and event industry, announced the acquisition of Falcon Events. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Falcon will combine with Pinnacle Live's Event Production seasoned team, which provides a single source of creative, technical, and logistic solutions for high-profile live events, including conferences, business meetings, brand activations, festivals, sporting, and special events.

Experience Pinnacle Live creates and executes meetings and live events for the hospitality industry, event organizers and corporate productions. We elevate in-person event expectations for people, hotels and event professionals who demand better. We customize solutions to ensure the best possible live experience, every time.

"We continue to invest in products and services to enhance our customer experience by combining with the unparalleled talent of Falcon," said Eddy Eisenberg, CEO of Pinnacle Live. "Falcon brings a proven strategy framework and an amazing team, making them the obvious choice for us as we expand our capabilities to better serve our clients."

Falcon's hybrid production capabilities, digital platform solutions and creative services will enable Pinnacle Live to streamline event production, engage audiences effectively and deliver seamless live and virtual experiences. This acquisition reinforces Pinnacle Live's dedication to innovation and client success.

"Our team is elated to join Pinnacle Live, as we are aligned in their commitment to building long-term client relationships," said Bill Mott, CEO of Falcon. "The purpose of Falcon has been to design and deliver event technology at scale; and integrating our services with Pinnacle Live creates customer-focused capabilities that are increasingly essential for a successful event."

This acquisition marks yet another milestone in Pinnacle Live's commitment to lead and revolutionize the live event industry, setting higher standards of excellence that inspire and delight audiences. By extending the company's reach across the event life cycle, Pinnacle Live is better equipped than ever to deliver exceptional outcomes that exceed its clients' expectations and unlock the true potential of live events.

About Pinnacle Live

About Falcon

Founded in 2019, Falcon Events is headquartered in Irving, Texas and produces a variety of live and virtual experiences, from large medical and technology conferences to corporate town halls and keynote addresses. Falcon provides end-to-end solutions for audio-visual production, event technology and platform management, as well as creative and consulting services to organizations across the globe.

