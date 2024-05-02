Experience Premier Skincare Solutions at Capri Med Spa in Glendale, California

GLENDALE, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capri Med Spa, the premier medical spa in Glendale, CA, the destination for luxury skincare services, is delighted to announce its expanded range of treatments designed to enhance beauty and confidence.

Located in the heart of Glendale, Capri Med Spa offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. From advanced laser treatments including laser hair removal and IPL treatments targeting acne, age spots, and more, to injectables such as BOTOX®, Dysport®, Juvéderm®, KYBELLA®, Restylane® and Sculptra®, IPL treatments such as age spots, brown and dark spots, birthmarks, freckles, spider vein, scratch mark and wrinkle removal and facials services including anti-aging, microdermabrasion, chemicals peels, microneedling and PRP treatments clients can expect unparalleled results.

So if you are looking for laser hair removal services in Glendale area to get rid of unwanted hair, or injectables and fillers to enhance your beauty, Capri Med Spa offers them all.

"Our mission at Capri Med Spa is to provide our clients with exceptional skincare solutions that deliver noticeable and lasting results," said the managers of Capri Med Spa. "We are thrilled to offer a wide range of services, from facial rejuvenation treatments like microdermabrasion and chemical peels to PRP therapy, to address various skincare concerns."

With a team of highly trained professionals and state-of-the-art technology, Capri Med Spa ensures a safe and comfortable experience for every client. Whether seeking to combat acne, reduce the signs of aging, or achieve smoother, clearer skin, clients can trust Capri Med Spa to deliver exceptional results.

To learn more about Capri Med Spa and its range of services, visit them or schedule a consultation.

2101 Broadview Dr.Glendale, CA 91208

Tel: (818) 210-4449

Visit: https://caprimedspa.com/

