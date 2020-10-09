Experience Quintessential Autumn at Portland Japanese Garden

PORTLAND, Ore, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland Japanese Garden has been proclaimed the most beautiful and authentic Japanese garden outside of Japan. The urban oasis is most commonly known for its serenity-inducing shades of green. But autumn is a special time of year when the Garden is transformed into a stunning display of color.

Portland Japanese Garden is frequently listed as a top place for seeing colors by the likes of Thrillist, Forbes, and Travel Oregon. But what is it about fall that makes it so special?