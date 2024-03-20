EXPERIENCE SALON-GRADE WAXING SESSIONS AT HOME WITH THE PERFECT PAIRING OF PRO WAX WARMER & RAINBOW SHERBET HARD WAX BEADS!

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLIICK , the American International Industries brand known for affordable, professional-grade hair removal products, features the perfect winter waxing combo to get skin flawlessly smooth and fuzz-free at home.

Why bother waxing when the cold weather has us clothed from head to toe? Experts recommend maintaining a regular waxing routine during winter to achieve smooth silky skin by summer. Consistent waxing can help slow future hair growth, make hairs easier to remove and provide longer-lasting results. And waxing exfoliates dry, flaky dead skin cells which improves skin's ability to absorb moisturizing treatments.

For a professional waxing experience at home, level up to Sliick by Salon Perfect Pro Wax Warmer, compatible with hard wax beads and designed for hair removal on small and large areas of body. Wax remains at the ideal consistency for as long as needed with the digital temperature control that heats wax up to 125º C in minutes. The pot holds over 16 oz. and features a reusable silicone wax collar and applicator for fuss-free, no-mess applications and clean up. Sleek modern design, attractively priced at only $34.97.

Sweeten your waxing session with Sliick by Salon Perfect Rainbow Sherbet Hard Wax Beads. Paraben- and sulfate- free formula provides gentle, effective hair removal with no strips needed. Suitable for all hair & skin types, coarse to fine, brows to bikini line and everywhere in between. These colorful rainbow sherbet beads are infused with lime, raspberry and tangerine for a fruity fragrance that soothes the senses and beats the winter blues. 15 oz. jar for only $19.97.

Available at Walmart and Walmart.com nationwide.

About SLIICK: Sliick was born out of the need for an easy and economical way of achieving professional grade, smooth, hair-free skin from the comfort of your own home.

