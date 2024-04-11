Experience Summer Like Never Before with DeLeón Tequila's 'Summer Done Different' Series and Win a Chance to Attend Summer Jam HTX

Ahead of Cinco de Mayo, DeLeón Tequila is encouraging consumers to gather differently and elevate their summer celebrations because with DeLeón in hand, Summer Tastes Different.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, get ready to kick things up a bit as DeLeón Tequila launches its 'Summer Done Different' series, a Western-inspired elevated kickback experience made for the taste and energy of your clique. Think blazing sunsets, unique one-of-a-kind experiences, artful libations, and a whole lot of swagger. The series invites consumers to elevate their summer celebrations and proves that with your clique by your side Summer Tastes Different.

Elevate Your Summer with Ultra-Premium Variants, DeLeón Blanco, DeLeón Reposado, and DeLeón Añejo

Kicking off with Cinco de Mayo, DeLeón is partnering with American model and musician-turned-hobbyist chef Gabriette, to curate a menu of unique cocktail and food recipes to elevate any Cinco celebration. Gone are the days of the ordinary Margaritas and Palomas - DeLeón is introducing elevated concoctions like the DeSour Marg and the DeLoma 75, infusing traditional cocktails with gourmet garnishes and a French twist that pays homage to the brand's distinct distilling and aging process.

Ready to enjoy DeLeón and do your summer differently? From now until April 23, 2024, fans 21+ can text 'TEQUILA' to 24272 for the chance to join DeLeón down South at one of the hottest Hip-Hop festivals, Summer Jam HTX. One winner and three of their friends will be flown out to attend an exclusive pre-festival kickback celebration curated by Gabriette and later enjoy watching some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop take centerstage. Winners of this exclusive opportunity can expect curated bites with Gabriette's spin, perfectly paired with the smooth richness of DeLeón Tequila in innovative cocktails. It'll be a tantalizing fusion of taste and style, guaranteed to set the stage for an unforgettable Summer day.

After indulging in the ultimate kickback, our winner and their clique will be front and center at Summer Jam HTX. It's a once-in-a-lifetime VIP opportunity to immerse yourself in the music, the culture, and the electrifying energy of a true summer done different.

That's not all! Five additional lucky winners will get the chance to win $1,000 to curate their own Cinco de Mayo celebration covered by DeLeón and recreate the beloved recipe pairings right at home. It's an invitation for fans to share the joy of unique, exceptional moments with their clique at home, while relishing in the refined taste of our ultra-premium liquid.

In the same spirit of celebration and commitment to a 'Summer Done Different,' DeLeón will bring a fusion of Western-inspired high-tempo gatherings to cities like Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles. Guests will have the opportunity to express their distinct tastes through a blend of music and style, all while indulging in meticulously crafted DeLeón cocktail serves. From elevated brunch affairs to midweek celebrations and even an exclusive release event for the launch of a Western-themed swim collection, there will be an event to suit every palate and preference.

"We are thrilled to unveil the 'Summer Done Different' Series, offering our audience the chance to elevate their summer celebrations with DeLeón Tequila," said Ari Anderman, Brand Director at DeLeón Tequila. "Harnessing the liquid's distinctive character and rich heritage of tequila, we're shaping a new summer narrative, infusing every moment with the bold vibrant spirit of DeLeón. It's a call to redefine the very essence of summer, beckoning consumers to Taste the Difference."

The launch of the "Summer Done Different" series heralds in a new era for the brand, showcasing innovative additions such as the debut of 375ml bottles with the brand's distinctive bottle design, coupled with its iconic cap, setting the stage for unforgettable toasts and moments shared with your clique.

Crafted from the rich soil of Los Altos, Jalisco, DeLeón Tequila blends the art of Tequila craftsmanship with the mastery of French winemaking, creating a distinct symphony of complex flavors unlike any other agave-based spirits. Its journey from earth to bottle is a testament to the unparalleled dedication and innovation, rendering it a one-of-a-kind spirit.

For those who prefer to celebrate at home, serve up a signature cocktail like the delicious DeLoma 75 at your next get together:

DeLoma 75

An elevated Paloma inspired by the French 75, using our ultra-premium DeLeón Blanco Tequila.

Ingredients:

1.5oz DeLeón Blanco

1oz Grapefruit Juice

.5oz Lime Juice

.75oz Simple Syrup

Top up with Champagne or Prosecco

Glass: Champagne or Highball Rimmed with Salt

Garnish: Grapefruit Twist

Preparation: Salt the rim of a champagne flute or highball glass. Fill it with ice. In a shaker with ice, mix DeLeón Blanco with the ingredients. Strain the mix into the prepared glass over ice. Top it with champagne or prosecco slowly. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel. Serve immediately for a delicious and elegant drink. Cheers!

DeLeón is available nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold, at a suggested retail price of $39.99-$49.99.

DeLeón encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Please visit www.DeLeonTequila.com for additional information on DeLeón.

Stay up to date on where the "Summer Done Different" series pops up next by following the conversation at @deleontequila.

About DeLeón Tequila:

At the forefront of luxury since it was first introduced to the world in 2009, DeLeón Tequila was always ahead of its time with its elevated standard of aging and its bold, sleek design.

Only our finest, fully matured, 100% blue weber agave goes into our Tequila, and an ambitious, longer fermentation process allows the agave nectar to fully capture all the flavor of the Jalisco region.

And an unconventional aging process: While most tequila brands age their tequila in American Oak casks, DeLeón takes it a step further. For our Reposado and Añejo variants, we combine the bold American Oak with fine, French Oak wine casks to achieve the smoothness, balanced character, and nuanced complexity of DeLeon tequila.

This is Tequila redefined—more than just a spirit, DeLeón Tequila offers an unparalleled tasting experience that transcends boundaries. Imbued with a refined liquid elegance perfected through a blend of traditional and innovative processes, every sip of DeLeón Tequila invites you to taste the difference. Whether enjoyed neat or as the centerpiece of a meticulously crafted cocktail, DeLeón Tequila embodies the essence of luxury and sophistication. For more about the exceptional tequila, information visit: www.deleontequila.com and https://www.instagram.com/deleontequila/?hl=en

About DIAGEO:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

