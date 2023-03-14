Experience the Best Flavors of Arizona at the Flavor of Arizona Festival

–April 15 at Boyce Thompson Arboretum–

SUPERIOR, Ariz., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flavor of Arizona Festival, which will be held on April 15th at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, is a one-day event that brings together some of the state's top restaurants, breweries, distilleries and wineries to showcase their signature dishes, drinks, and flavors.

Attendees can indulge in a variety of Arizona-inspired cuisine, from traditional Southwestern fare to modern fusion dishes. They can also sample local craft beers, wines, and cocktails, all made with the freshest and finest ingredients from around the state.

In addition to the delicious food and drinks, the festival will feature live music, cooking demonstrations, and interactive activities for all ages. Guests can learn from local chefs, participate in home gardening demonstrations, and shop for local gifts.

"We're thrilled to bring the Flavor of Arizona Festival to Boyce Thompson Arboretum," said Lynne Nemeth, Executive Director of Boyce Thompson Arboretum. "This event is all about celebrating the unique and diverse flavors that make Arizona's cuisine so special. We're excited to showcase the talent and creativity of our local chefs, brewers, and winemakers and to offer attendees an unforgettable experience."

Proceeds from the Flavor of Arizona Festival will directly support Boyce Thompson Arboretum, a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to inspire appreciation and stewardship of desert plants, wildlife, and ecosystems through education, research, and conservation.

Event Title: Flavor of Arizona Festival

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10 am - 3 pm

Where: Boyce Thompson Arboretum 37615 E. Arboretum Way Superior, AZ 85173

Cost: $40 - $50 includes five tasting tokens, free parking, and free access to the gardens

Online: flavorofarizona.com

Phone: (520) 689-4721

Some of the confirmed vendors at the 2023 festival include:

Aravaipa Farms Orchard and Inn

Bento Guy LLC

BK Arts

Cactusdaisy Creations

Chilttepica Products

Desert Trail Turquoise & Gems LLC

Dorkish Designs LLC

Earth Sugar

Flourishing In Wellness Apothecary

GeT RAW, LLC

HippieBling Boutique

Kitty Keri Designs

Luna Olive Oil Company

Maricopa Audubon Society

Maya's Cajun Kitchen

Mediterra Bakehouse

Mr. K's Cookies

Norah's Sweet Potato Pie and More

Old Barrel Tea Company

Page Springs Cellars

Root N Bloom Juicery

Sand + Sky

Shannon's Kitchen/ The Best Bar

Sonoran Scavengers

Toggenburg Goats of Arizona LLC

We Are Puppeteers

Whiskey Del Bac

Sponsors include:

Pricklee Cactus Water

Explore Pinal County

American Family Insurance Matthew Storms Agency

About Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Arizona's oldest and largest botanical garden, is managed by the nonprofit Boyce Thompson Southwestern Arboretum 501(c)(3). The 372-acre facility has nearly five miles of paths and trails through plant exhibits from 11 of the world's deserts, a native riparian habitat, and colorful specialty gardens. Find more information at btarboretum.org.

