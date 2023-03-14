Experience the Best Flavors of Arizona at the Flavor of Arizona Festival
Mar 14, 2023, 08:00 ET
–April 15 at Boyce Thompson Arboretum–
SUPERIOR, Ariz., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flavor of Arizona Festival, which will be held on April 15th at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, is a one-day event that brings together some of the state's top restaurants, breweries, distilleries and wineries to showcase their signature dishes, drinks, and flavors.
Attendees can indulge in a variety of Arizona-inspired cuisine, from traditional Southwestern fare to modern fusion dishes. They can also sample local craft beers, wines, and cocktails, all made with the freshest and finest ingredients from around the state.
In addition to the delicious food and drinks, the festival will feature live music, cooking demonstrations, and interactive activities for all ages. Guests can learn from local chefs, participate in home gardening demonstrations, and shop for local gifts.
"We're thrilled to bring the Flavor of Arizona Festival to Boyce Thompson Arboretum," said Lynne Nemeth, Executive Director of Boyce Thompson Arboretum. "This event is all about celebrating the unique and diverse flavors that make Arizona's cuisine so special. We're excited to showcase the talent and creativity of our local chefs, brewers, and winemakers and to offer attendees an unforgettable experience."
Proceeds from the Flavor of Arizona Festival will directly support Boyce Thompson Arboretum, a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to inspire appreciation and stewardship of desert plants, wildlife, and ecosystems through education, research, and conservation.
Event Title: Flavor of Arizona Festival
When: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10 am - 3 pm
Where: Boyce Thompson Arboretum 37615 E. Arboretum Way Superior, AZ 85173
Cost: $40 - $50 includes five tasting tokens, free parking, and free access to the gardens
Online: flavorofarizona.com
Phone: (520) 689-4721
Some of the confirmed vendors at the 2023 festival include:
Aravaipa Farms Orchard and Inn
Bento Guy LLC
BK Arts
Cactusdaisy Creations
Chilttepica Products
Desert Trail Turquoise & Gems LLC
Dorkish Designs LLC
Earth Sugar
Flourishing In Wellness Apothecary
GeT RAW, LLC
HippieBling Boutique
Kitty Keri Designs
Luna Olive Oil Company
Maricopa Audubon Society
Maya's Cajun Kitchen
Mediterra Bakehouse
Mr. K's Cookies
Norah's Sweet Potato Pie and More
Old Barrel Tea Company
Page Springs Cellars
Root N Bloom Juicery
Sand + Sky
Shannon's Kitchen/ The Best Bar
Sonoran Scavengers
Toggenburg Goats of Arizona LLC
We Are Puppeteers
Whiskey Del Bac
Sponsors include:
Pricklee Cactus Water
Explore Pinal County
American Family Insurance Matthew Storms Agency
About Boyce Thompson Arboretum
Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Arizona's oldest and largest botanical garden, is managed by the nonprofit Boyce Thompson Southwestern Arboretum 501(c)(3). The 372-acre facility has nearly five miles of paths and trails through plant exhibits from 11 of the world's deserts, a native riparian habitat, and colorful specialty gardens. Find more information at btarboretum.org.
