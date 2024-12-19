Experience the Best of La Jolla and San Diego at Empress Hotel La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empress Hotel La Jolla, located in the heart of La Jolla Village, offers the perfect destination for both business and leisure travelers visiting La Jolla and the San Diego region. With a prime location just minutes from La Jolla's stunning beaches, renowned universities, and key business districts, Empress Hotel combines convenience, comfort, and exceptional service.

Empress Hotel La Jolla Award-Winning Dining at Manhattan of La Jolla

Perfect Location for Business and Leisure

For business travelers, Empress Hotel La Jolla is ideally located near the biotech corridor and institutions like the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) and Scripps Research. These nearby centers of research and development make the hotel an excellent choice for those visiting the biotech sector and the life sciences industry.

Leisure travelers will also find Empress Hotel ideally situated to explore San Diego's top attractions. Guests can visit:

La Jolla Cove : Famous for its stunning views and sea lions, this is a great spot for beach lovers and photographers.

: Famous for its stunning views and sea lions, this is a great spot for beach lovers and photographers. Torrey Pines State Reserve : Known for its scenic hiking trails and sweeping ocean vistas, Torrey Pines offers a perfect nature escape.

: Known for its scenic hiking trails and sweeping ocean vistas, offers a perfect nature escape. Balboa Park: Home to world-class museums, gardens, and the San Diego Zoo, it's a cultural hub for visitors of all ages.

Award-Winning Dining at Manhattan of La Jolla

Guests can indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at the Manhattan of La Jolla, the hotel's award-winning New York-style Italian steak and chop house. Featuring a unique blend of Italian classics and American steakhouse favorites, the restaurant offers expertly prepared steaks, chops, and seafood, all served in an elegant atmosphere. It's a perfect spot for everything from a special celebration to a casual night out.

Comfort and Style at Empress Hotel La Jolla

Empress Hotel La Jolla provides guests with comfortable, modern accommodations. Each room is designed for relaxation and equipped with all the amenities needed for a pleasant stay. The hotel also offers a range of services, including a complimentary breakfast, fitness center, and outdoor pool, ensuring every guest feels at home.

Exclusive Offers and Winter Getaways

Travelers are encouraged to book directly through the hotel's website to take advantage of exclusive winter rates and special offers. Whether visiting for business, attending a conference, or enjoying a weekend getaway, the Empress Hotel offers the ideal base for exploring La Jolla and the San Diego region.

About Empress Hotel La Jolla

Located in vibrant La Jolla Village, Empress Hotel La Jolla is close to the best attractions in both La Jolla and San Diego. With comfortable accommodations, award-winning dining, and personalized service, it's the perfect choice for travelers looking for a cozy, convenient stay in Southern California.

For more information and to book a winter getaway, visit www.empress-hotel.com or call us at 858.454.3001

Media Contact:

Kelvin L.

Marketing Coordinator

Carlyle Inn Los Angeles

562.231.5973

[email protected]

SOURCE Empress Hotel