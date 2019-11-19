Experience the Excitement of a Visit to Walt Disney World Resort with Newest 4-Park Magic Ticket

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's so much to look forward to at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, with the holiday season in full swing and a year of new experiences on the horizon. To immerse themselves in all this magic, guests can take advantage of the newest four-day 4-Park Magic Ticket, now available from $89 per day (plus tax), or $356 total (plus tax) – a great value option for everything from a last-minute getaway to a meticulously planned dream vacation.

The 4-Park Magic Ticket has proven to be a favorite ticket option for guests in recent years, as it provides one visit to each of the four Walt Disney World theme parks. For the first time, this latest version of the 4-Park Magic Ticket debuting today can be upgraded to include one admission to either Disney's Typhoon Lagoon or Disney's Blizzard Beach water parks, plus one admission to the new NBA Experience at Disney Springs.

Here are details about this special offer:

4-Park Magic Ticket is a four-day ticket that includes one admission to each of the four Walt Disney World theme parks (one park per day). Guests must select a start date on or before Sept. 30, 2020 , and the ticket expires seven days after the selected start date.

For more information about the 4-Park Magic Ticket, guests can visit Disneyworld.com/4ParkMagic.

With holiday festivities happening all across Walt Disney World Resort, the 4-Park Magic Ticket is a great way for families to share in this joyous season:

Disney's Animal Kingdom is fully decked for the holidays for the first time, with holiday décor in every land, plus festive new entertainment.

The Epcot International Festival of the Holidays takes place Nov. 29-Dec. 30, featuring the beloved Candlelight Processional along with special Holiday Kitchens and more.

At Magic Kingdom Park, Queen Elsa transforms Cinderella Castle into a glittering centerpiece of the season during "A Frozen Holiday Wish."

"Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!" at Disney's Hollywood Studios is a must-see holiday nighttime spectacular.

The magic continues into 2020, when guests will discover even more unforgettable experiences across all four Walt Disney World theme parks:

At Disney's Hollywood Studios, guests are now living their own Star Wars adventures inside the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and, starting Dec. 5, they can join a climactic battle against the First Order as part of the groundbreaking new attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Magic Kingdom Park offers unlimited enchantment with classic, fan-favorite attractions and spectacular entertainment, such as the must-see fireworks-and-projection show "Happily Ever After," or the new "Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party."

At Epcot, the new limited-time nighttime spectacular "Epcot Forever" dazzles with soaring fireworks, inspiring music, lasers and colorful glowing kites that light up the sky above World Showcase Lagoon. In early 2020, Epcot welcomes another exciting festival season with the Epcot International Festival of the Arts, Jan.17-Feb. 24, followed by the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, March 4-June 1.

At Disney's Animal Kingdom, guests can explore Pandora – The World of Avatar, an immersive land featuring massive floating mountains, bioluminescent rainforests and unbelievable experiences including Avatar Flight of Passage and Na'vi River Journey.

Florida residents have special ways to experience all this magic at Walt Disney World theme parks, too, as they have 3-day and 4-day Disney Theme Park Tickets priced just for them. To learn more, they should visit Disneyworld.com/Resident.

For more information on all the new experiences debuting at Walt Disney World, visit WDWNews.com and DisneyParksBlog.com.

