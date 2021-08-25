Experience the Excitement of the Annual Harvest Season During California Wine Month

Consumers can take part in about 60 events and activities across the state, both in-person and virtually. These include special tastings, farm-to-table harvest dinners, musical performances in the vineyards, wine and food festivals, immersive harvest experiences, grape stomps, tours, discount offers and more.

Those wanting to bring the California harvest experience into their home s can do so through virtual events and by trying wine pairings at home. For inspiration, download the free Happy Hour at Home e-book of simple recipes for snacks and small bites that complement California wines.

The Golden State's Wine Industry Community

For more than 250 years, the California wine community has been a rich part of the state's culture and economy. California is home to nearly 6,000 winegrowers, 620,000 acres of vineyards and 4,200 bonded wineries. The state grows more than 100 different grape varieties.

Most of the winegrowers and vintners are multi-generational family businesses and pride themselves on being stewards of the land. Nearly 2,250 vineyards have achieved certification under the rigorous California Sustainable Winegrowing program, and more than 80% of California wine is produced in a Certified California Sustainable Winery.

The state's wines also play an important role in California's iconic lifestyle, inspired by endless miles of natural beauty and boundless optimism. Pairing perfectly with the Golden State's bounty of fresh produce and inventive cuisine, as well as with food from around the world, California wines are made for unwinding and connecting with family and friends over conversations, shared meals and celebrations.

Winegrowing areas of the state typically draw more than 24 million visitors each year from around the world.

Join Others in Celebrating California Wine Month

To help consumers learn more about California's wine community, California Wine's social channels will feature special guests and information on the state's diverse winegrowing regions. As an added bonus, social followers will have an opportunity to go behind the scenes of the premiere FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen. Discover California Wines is Wine Institute's consumer website.

Consumers also can enjoy special activities and offers from California Wine Month restaurant, retail, association and organization partners. For further details, ask these establishments how they are celebrating California Wine Month. Partners include: Albertsons, Archer Hotel Napa, California Cantaloupe, California Figs, California Grown, California Restaurant Foundation, California Table Grapes, CellarPass, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, The CIA at Copia, Compline, Epic Steak, Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant, Four Seasons Chicago/Adorn Restaurant, Gary's Wine & Marketplace, GuildSomm, Ironwood Laguna Hills, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Mission Bay Wine & Cheese, Montage Healdsburg, Oakville Grocery, Olea Newport Beach, One Market, Pavilions, Raley's/BelAir/Nob Hill, Real California Milk, Restaurants Care, Ruth's Chris Steak House Wilkes-Barre, Safeway, San Francisco Wine School, Sapphire Laguna Hills, Scout & Cellar, Sky & Vine, SommSelect, Vine Restaurant & Bar San Clemente, Vino Bistro Sarasota, Visit California, Visit Napa Valley, Vons, West Coast Wine.Cheese, Women for WineSense and Women of the Vine & Spirits.

About Wine Institute Established in 1934, Wine Institute is the public policy advocacy group of 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses that initiates and advocates state, federal and international public policy to enhance the environment for the responsible production, consumption and enjoyment of wine. The organization works to enhance the economic and environmental health of the state through its leadership in sustainable winegrowing and by showcasing California's wine regions as ideal destinations for food and wine travelers to the state. To learn more about California wines, visit DiscoverCaliforniaWines.

Download images that represent California Wine Month here https://wineinstitute.canto.com/b/HLP50.

