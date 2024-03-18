BOSTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, disruptive gaming tech manufacturer GamerTech® announced that it will join industry leaders at PAX East, the East Coast's most-attended gaming event. Panels, demos, performances and more will take place March 21 to 24 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Experience the Exclusive First Edition of the Magma Glove at PAX East

The GamerTech booth will serve as an Experiential Area. PAX East visitors can immerse themselves in the world of gaming innovation, getting a firsthand look at the future of game culture through a collaboration with Oxygen Esports. The booth will spotlight the new Magma Glove , GamerTech's first-ever Performance Wearable product.

Designed with every gamer in mind, the Magma Glove is equipped with cutting-edge technology that takes performance, comfort and accuracy to the next level. Thin Film Thermal Regeneration Technology uses precise targeting to provide active heat to key areas on the hand and wrist, enhancing the gaming experience from practice to professional play. Three customizable heat settings and intelligent timed cycles ensure comfort without compromising gameplay. Plus, with valuable feedback from Oxygen Esports athletes, the Magma Glove is battle-tested.

Booth visitors will also have the unique opportunity to pre-order the exclusive first edition of the Magma Glove. There's limited availability, so make the GamerTech booth your first stop at this year's PAX East event.

About GamerTech®

GamerTech® (GT) brings disruptive products and technology-based apparel solutions to market, focused explicitly on gamers and esports athletes to boost performance, enhance wellness and amplify their overall experience. GT is a fully-owned subsidiary of MAS Holdings — the largest apparel tech manufacturer in South Asia, with over 100,000 employees across 15 countries.

