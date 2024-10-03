Experience the Extraordinary: World-Renowned Spiritual Medium James Van Praagh to Host "An Evening of Spirit Messages" in 3 New Jersey Cities

MILLVILLE, N.J., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5280 Branding - Acclaimed spiritual medium and #1 New York Times best-selling author, James Van Praagh, will be visiting New Jersey this October for a series of live events that promise to be both transformative and life-changing. Audiences are invited to join him for "An Evening of Spirit Messages" at three locations across the state:

Thu. October 10, 2024 – The LeVoy Theatre, Millville, NJ





– The LeVoy Theatre, Sat. October 12, 2024 – Unity by the Shore, Neptune, NJ





– Unity by the Shore, Wed. October 16, 2024 – Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ





– Bergen Performing Arts Center, All Tickets: Available now at https://vanpraagh.com/

During these exclusive events, James Van Praagh will demonstrate his extraordinary ability to communicate with the spirit world, offering random audience members detailed, personalized messages of love, guidance, and healing from loved ones who have passed on. Through these intimate connections, attendees will gain profound insights into their lives and spiritual journeys, walking away with a fresh perspective on life and death.

As James explains:

"This is more than just a connection—it's an invitation to experience the unbreakable bond between the living and the spirit world. Open your heart and let the love from the other side inspire and transform your life."

Hailed as a pioneer in the mediumship movement, James Van Praagh is recognized as one of the most accurate and celebrated mediums in the world today. With over 30 years of experience, James has brought peace, healing, and proof of life after death to millions. He is a "survival evidence medium," offering detailed and evidential proof that love, and life continue beyond physical existence.

James' work has touched the lives of countless individuals, including heads of state, religious leaders, and celebrities such as Cher, Goldie Hawn, Shirley MacLaine, and Ellen DeGeneres. He is the author of multiple international bestsellers, including Talking to Heaven, Healing Grief, Ghosts Among Us, and The Power of Love. His work has been featured on major media outlets, including The Oprah Winfrey Show, Larry King Live, Dr. Phil, and more.

Don't miss this chance to experience James Van Praagh's incredible spiritual gifts firsthand and deepen your connection to the spirit world. Tickets are limited, so early booking is encouraged.

About James Van Praagh

James Van Praagh is an internationally renowned spiritual medium, celebrated for his ability to bring healing and hope to millions through his work. He is a best-selling author, a teacher of mediumship and spirituality, and an inspiration to people around the world.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:

