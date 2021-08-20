Experience the 'French' Season at Gibbs Gardens

Drawn by the beauty of these exotic flowers, photographers flock to the WaterLily Gardens throughout August to gather around the five ponds and snap spectacular shots of the serene waterlilies reflections.

Thousands of flowers putting on a show

Annuals and perennials planted throughout the gardens are everywhere--adding drama in every direction with vivid bursts of color; varied shapes, sizes, heights and petals. Dozens of varieties of annuals and perennials show off their amazing range of color, beautiful form and velvet-soft petals as their flamboyant show peaks during the dog days of summer.

In late summer the Wildflower Meadow begins to put on a show with vivid displays of native grasses, goldenrods, asters and other wildflowers.

The secret's out: Jim Gibbs, who doesn't like to show favorites, reluctantly admits August—with its extravagant display of flowers--is his favorite month at Gibbs Gardens.

About Gibbs Gardens

Gibbs Gardens is a 336-acre private garden open to the public developed and designed by Jim Gibbs, founder of Gibbs Landscape Company—one of the most successful firms in the South. Recognized as one of the Thirteen Best Botanical Gardens in America and recently named the top garden in Georgia by the Atlanta Journal, Gibbs Gardens always has something new in bloom. The five feature gardens and 21 seasonal collections gardens offer unique and continuous delights for garden lovers of all interests. To learn more about Gibbs Gardens go to gibbsgardens.com.

