Experience the Future of Family Tech: myFirst Set to Introduce Full Product Line at CES

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myFirst, the leading kids' tech brand redefining how families experience technology, will unveil its full product lineup at CES 2026 (Hall A–D, Booth 53739). The collection includes the myFirst Frame Clario digital frame, the myFirst Fone S4 smartwatch, instant-print cameras such as the myFirst Insta Lux and myFirst Insta Prinx Mini, and the myFirst CareBuds Max headphones. While the Insta Lux and CareBuds Max were introduced through a soft launch last year, CES 2026 marks the first time myFirst will showcase the entire ecosystem together. Media and attendees will have the opportunity to explore both new and existing products, experience live demos, and meet with the myFirst team and founders.

The myFirst Ecosystem featuring myFirst Insta Lux, myFirst Frame Clario, myFirst CareBuds Max, myFirst Insta Prinx Mini, and myFirst Fone S4.

The remaining products in the lineup will roll out across 2026, while myFirst CareBuds Max and myFirst Insta Lux are currently available.

Circle 4.0: The Core of the myFirst Ecosystem

These new devices integrate seamlessly with myFirst Circle, the family- focused platform that encourages shared exploration of the digital world rather than restrictions. At CES, attendees will get a first look at the upcoming Circle 4.0 update, the heart of the myFirst ecosystem, which enhances safe digital exploration, sparks creativity, and gives parents peace of mind through a secure, parent-managed environment. The new features for Circle 4.0 includes:

- Circle Map 2.0 – see family and friends' live locations in Group View.

- Ghost Mode – a feature in the Circle Map 2.0, allows kids to hide their location from friends while remaining visible to parents.

- Location Sharing- a part of the group view feature lets you share your location with trusted relatives or friends beyond your immediate circle.

- Apple Watch Compatibility- parents can connect directly with their child's myFirst Fone.

- Brand Channel – curated, kid-safe hub with educational videos, creative challenges, and wellness tips.

- Refreshed Interface – streamlined experience for kids and parents, simplifying communication, location, and content features.

A New Generation of Smart Devices

From digital frames and wearables to cameras and creative tools, myFirst products foster trust, independence, and healthy digital habits, helping parents and children explore technology together.

"Our mission has always been to help families explore together through technology that inspires creativity, connection, and confidence," said G-Jay Yong, Founder and CEO of myFirst. "With our new generation of devices and myFirst Circle 4.0 ecosystem, we're making that vision real by giving kids the freedom to learn and express themselves while keeping parents connected every step of the way."

myFirst Frame Clario: The Smart, Kid-Friendly Family Hub

The myFirst Frame Clario is a 7-inch digital frame built for myFirst's safe kids' platform, myFirst Circle, giving families a private, secure way to stay connected. Through the app, families can make video calls, share photos, or leave voice notes. The Magic Button makes it easy to start a slideshow, make a call, or send a quick message right from the frame. Parents and kids can save pictures instantly and securely to an SD card up to 1TB, transfer them via USB-C, or store them in each account's private cloud, keeping everything within your trusted circle.

Clario also works as a simple family hub with a built-in calendar, reminders, alarms, to-do lists, and real-time weather. Kids using an S or R series myFirst Fone can charge their watch directly in the new Mino Dock, which attaches to the top of the frame—no loose cables required. Families can also enjoy Soundscape, which plays white noise, lullabies, or background music to help with focus or sleep. Kids can use Reset to mix and match sounds like rain, thunder, ocean waves, birds, and streams, creating personalized soundtracks like calming waves for study time or gentle rain to help them fall asleep. Featuring rich sounds, personalization options, and seasonal themes, Clario brings functionality, creativity, and everyday convenience into one easy, intuitive device.

myFirst Camera Insta Lux

The myFirst Insta Lux takes instant photography to the next level. This 12MP instant camera features a 2.8-inch display, dual lenses, and an extra shutter button makes it easy to capture photos from different angles, including selfies. These features give kids an easy way to capture, edit, and print photos through the myFirst Circle app. Its premium inkless prints are waterproof, smudge-proof, and fingerprint-resistant, costing under 70 cents each. With built-in Wi-Fi, kids can also print photos directly from other devices. Powered by a high-quality Sony sensor and designed with intuitive controls, the myFirst Insta Lux makes creativity, connection, and memory-making both simple and fun. It comes in two finishes: a sleek, modern Grey and the always-popular Cotton Candy Mix.

myFirst Insta Prinx Mini

The myFirst Insta Prinx Mini marks a major myFirst milestone, putting inkjet printing in kids' hands! The myFirst Insta Prinx Mini is a compact, instant camera packed with fun and creativity. It features a 5MP lens, LED flash, and a 2.4-inch IPS color display for bright, clear photos. Its 600 dpi inkjet printing delivers high-quality, full-color prints, and each cartridge lets kids print 80–100 images for under 30 cents each, with no film to damage and prints that are safe for airport X-ray scanners. Kids can personalize their photos with doodles or designs through the myFirst Circle app, and its portable design makes on-the-go creativity easy. The myFirst Insta Prinx Mini is available in Cotton Candy Mix and Classic White.

myFirst Fone S4

Last season, the myFirst Fone S4 was introduced, and it quickly became a go-to smartwatch for kids approved by parents. The flagship of our S range, this sleek 4G smartwatch is built for young adventurers aged 5 to 12. The watch is not only slim but also incredibly durable, built to withstand everyday play and the toughest testing from little hands. The watch comes with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display, a side HDR camera, dual-band GPS, and motion sensors. With MagicCode vibrations and a single Magic Button, kids can send a quick call or video message, making it easy for them to check in anytime. What truly sets this watch apart is its safety-first design. Parents can enjoy peace of mind with real-time tracking and seamless integration with other myFirst smartwatches, ensuring their children stay safe and connected at all times.

myFirst CareBuds Max

These 2-in-1 wireless and wired headphones, designed with your child's safety in mind, feature interchangeable ear cushions, Smart Transparency Safety Mode, and dual volume limits (85dB/94dB). With these safety features, you can be reassured that your child's hearing is protected. The headphones also feature Audio Sharing, Environmental Noise Cancellation for clearer calls, and up to 52 hours of battery life. They are built for comfort and safe listening, making it easy for kids to enjoy music, movies, or shows. With Audio Sharing, siblings or friends can listen together from one device from two different myFirst CareBuds Max. The headphones come in three vibrant colors: Blueberry Pop, Mist White, and Cotton Candy Mix.

About myFirst:

Founded in 2017, myFirst is committed to helping families explore the digital and physical world with confidence and safety through our innovative devices, secure, kid-friendly social spaces, and connected services. We make technology intuitive, joyful, and empowering across a wide range of products spanning nearly 10 categories, including smartwatches, cameras, audio devices, 3D pens, and creative tools. Our purpose-built ecosystem supports healthy digital development from the start. Operating in over 36 countries, we encourage children's independence and curiosity, providing parents with peace of mind. To learn more, please visit: https://myfirst.tech .

YouTube Premiere:

Watch the full launch video featuring product insights and a closer look at the innovation behind the collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_E_JSI_NZA

