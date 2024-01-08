Experience the Future of Smart Access: igloocompany Unveils Innovative AI Powered Solutions at CES 2024

The smart access company will showcase its latest line of technology solutions, and host an exhibitor suite featuring keyless access innovations at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- igloocompany will be unveiling a suite of solutions looking into the future of smart access. They will have an exhibitor suite at the Venetian during the exhibition from Jan 9th to Jan 12th. After world-wide adoption of their robust offline algoPIN technology, they have moved forward with their next evolution of residential access solutions. Some of the new areas of evolution are integration with residential smart home ecosystems like Matter, the next generation of door and user position sensing to enable seamless access and security, a new deadbolt with fingerprint recognition on an ANSI BHMA certified platform, and algoPass - a next generation robust offline and proprietary access credential developed entirely in house by igloocompany.

The Deadbolt 3S offers Native support for matter devices, embedded door sensor and user position system for unparalleled seamless access. The latest ANSI BHMA certified smart deadbolt offering from igloo. Along with Matte Black & Satin Nickel finishes It incorporates a fingerprint reader and a universally designed tactile pin entry keypad. algoPass, the next generation time bound digital credential from igloo.

"After validating the need for robust offline access credentials in the vacation rental and sharing economies, we've set our sights higher looking at problems with residential, enterprise and institutional access control. We see an entirely new set of challenges that demand innovative approaches incorporating artificial intelligence on both hardware and software. We've applied all the lessons we've learned across our diverse range of customers into our new suite of offerings. The new solutions encompass our four key pillars of 2024 which are connectivity, identity, reliability & freedom." Said Anthony Chow, CEO and co-founder of igloocompany.

The solutions can be experienced in person at their exhibition suite located at the Venetian Tower Suite #29-120. The igloocompany team will be present to show their solutions between the days Jan 9th - Jan 12th 2024, and will include the following showcases.

The Deadbolt 3S, Unlocking Freedom: A new concept lock that natively communicates with Matter devices such as smart speakers and hubs. See how you are able to seamlessly control and automate your security via a range of ecosystem products. This new deadbolt, powered by artificial intelligence on the edge, also has groundbreaking ultra wideband technology built in allowing it to see a users position in great accuracy both in front and behind the door. Additionally, they have redefined the door position sensor to provide easier installation, superior sensor performance and aesthetics. Finally they have built Siri shortcuts, voice commands, and Apple Watch gestures into the igloohome app to encapsulate their seamless access vision.





In addition to these solutions our leadership & North America teams will be present to interact and discuss the present & future of igloocompany with customers and partners 1-on-1.

To stay connected with igloocompany's product and technology displays, announcements, and more offered at CES 2024, follow the up-to-the-minute happenings shared online at https://www.igloocompany.co/press/ces-2024.

About igloocompany (igloo):

Founded by Anthony Chow and Kelvin Ho, igloo is a leading smart access technology company that designs and manufactures smart locks and IoT devices with a holistic enterprise software ecosystem.

Initially established under the name igloohome, the company set out to create "a world without keys," quickly establishing partnerships with companies like Airbnb to provide solutions for short-term rentals and vacation rental properties. The company and its team have grown to include an enterprise-focused vertical, iglooworks, which caters to large-scale access management and a multitude of industries like property management and facilities management. igloo is headquartered in Singapore with 8 regional offices worldwide, with its North America headquarters in Austin, Texas. For more information and to learn more about igloo, visit https://www.igloocompany.co.

