Experience the Heartbeat of Afro-Colombian Culture in Cali, Colombia

From August 14-19, the city hosts the Petronio Álvarez Music Festival, one of Latin America's most significant celebrations of Afro-heritage. As the year unfolds, Cali will also be the stage for global sustainability discussions at COP16 in October, followed by the Cali Fair in December.

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia has become the top destination for U.S. visitors in South America, and for good reason. The "Country of Beauty's" commitment to showcasing its 10% share of the planet's biodiversity and rich cultural diversity has earned it several international tourism awards, including the recent title of Best Afro Tourist Destination in the World at the World Travel Market (WTM).

"Our country's beauty spans six regions, and as tourism continues to grow to unprecedented levels, destinations like Cali are key attractions. Known for its cultural heritage and festivals like the Petronio Álvarez and the Cali Fair, which occurs in December, this is a place where every beat tells a story," said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the country's promotion agency.

According to Ricardo Berris, Founder & CEO of MI Group USA and Chairman, Global Opportunities Committee of the Atlanta Black Chambers, Cali is the heart of Colombia's Afro community. "There's nothing like being with African brothers and sisters, manifesting our rich culture that you'll only see at the Petronio Álvarez Festival," he said.

This year's festival expands to new locations like the River's Boulevard. Over 3,500 artists will showcase traditional instruments, Pacific cuisine, and handcrafted goods. Expected to attract over 500,000 visitors, the festival celebrates culture and boosts the local economy.

"Afro-Colombian communities on the Pacific coast embody the principle that 'nature is culture, culture is conservation.' Their stewardship is not just a local treasure but a global model for sustainability. This Festival provides the perfect stage to showcase these traditions, celebrating their invaluable contributions to global conservation efforts with flair and vibrancy", said Daniel García-Peña, Ambassador of Colombia to the US.

Easily accessible from North America, with direct and connecting flights as short as three to six hours, Colombia offers quite the adventure. As the Petronio Álvarez Festival kicks off, and as the city prepares to host events like the COP16 and the Cali Fair, now is the time to experience the magic of Colombia— a country redefining beauty through its commitment to cultural and environmental preservation.

