Experience the Kumon Math & Reading Program for Free at Participating Learning Centers October 16 - November 15

If you've ever wondered if the Kumon Program was right for your child, now is the time to give it a try. Kumon, the world's largest after-school math and reading program, is offering a two-week free trial at participating centers nationwide from October 16–November 15 when you sign-up by October 15th.

Kumon is unlike any other academic program. Children from preschool to high school progress at their own pace through an individualized lesson plan. Never limited by their age or grade, students in the program advance based on their ability. Kumon doesn't just develop a solid foundation in math and reading, it also cultivates important work and study skills.

Kumon helps children of all ages:

Improve focus and concentration

Develop perseverance

Cultivate confidence

Become self-motivated, independent problem solvers

Kumon's early learner curriculum helps preschoolers:

Strengthen fine motor skills

Develop attentiveness and time management

Work independently

Identify sounds and letters

Improve number recognition and counting

Kumon's time-tested self-learning program uses engaging worksheets and guidance from an on-site instructor to present new concepts and materials, giving children an academic advantage in the classroom. From fairy tales to Shakespeare, the Kumon Reading Program takes children from learning letter sounds to interpreting high-school level literary texts. From counting to calculus and beyond, the Kumon Math Program enables students to progress all the way up through high school level math.

The Kumon Reading Program helps children:

Develop literacy skills such as vocabulary, grammar and comprehension

Cultivate an advanced reading ability through critical reading skills

Discover a variety of stories by award-winning authors

The Kumon Math Program helps children:

Develop initial math skills, including counting and number sequencing

Cultivate mental calculation skills and how to calculate quickly and accurately

Develop advanced math skills needed for high school and college

Discover if the Kumon Method is right for your children by taking advantage of the two-week free trial at participating locations.

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills. Founded in 1958, Kumon celebrates its 60th year serving children worldwide. Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions.

