Experience the Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World

TWINSBURG, Ohio, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Twins Days Festival will be held August 3rd and 4th. This annual international event is recorded as the "Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World" by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Located 25 miles southeast of Cleveland, Twinsburg plays host to thousands of twins from all over the world. Non-twins are also welcome.

Twins Gather from Around the World Home for Twins Days

The theme of this year's festival is "Home for the Holidays." For many twins and multiples, Twins Days has become, in a sense, its own holiday. It's a special time each year when twins gather together with friends and family to celebrate the special bond twins share. This year's theme encourages everyone to celebrate and dress up for their favorite holidays!

Saturday morning kicks off with the "Double Take" parade. Activities during the day will include twins contests, twins talent show; twins research area, twins group photo, entertainment, arts & crafts and twin related/sponsored booths, small amusement rides and games, and a spectacular fireworks show. Also available are food concessions and official souvenirs Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday morning's activities include the Twins Days 5K Run and Fun Walk benefiting Empower Sports. During the day the activities will be the same as Saturday's with the exception of the parade and fireworks.

Twins are encouraged to register at the festival to be able to participate in the twins related activities and to be included in the official count. Registration forms can be downloaded from the Twins Days web site at twinsdays.org. The twins can also register at the festival site.

