Experience the Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World

TWINSBURG, Ohio, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Twins Days Festival will be held August 7th and 8th. This annual international event is recorded as the "Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World" by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Located 25 miles southeast of Cleveland, Twinsburg plays host to thousands of twins from all over the world. Non-twins are also welcome.

The theme of this year's festival is "The Roaring TWINties". This year's theme encourages everyone dress up to the iconic 20's style. Think Art Deco, flappers, gangsters, jazz music, speakeasies, and the era of classic silent movies.

Saturday morning kicks off with the "Double Take" parade. Activities during the day will include twins contests, twins talent show; twins research area, twins group photo, entertainment, arts & crafts and twin related/sponsored booths, small amusement rides and games, and a spectacular fireworks show. Also available are food concessions and official souvenirs Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday morning's activities include the Twins Days 5K Run and Fun Walk benefitting the Empower Sports. During the day the activities will be the same as Saturday's with the exception of the parade and fireworks.

Twins are encouraged to register at the festival to be able to participate in the twins related activities and to be included in the official count. Registration forms can be downloaded from the Twins Days web site at twinsdays.org. The twins can also register at the festival site.

Appropriate plans are being put in place in order to comply with state guidelines and any health orders that will be in effect at the time the festival takes place.

