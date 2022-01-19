Experience the latest GEEKOM Mini IT8 Mini PC

Powered by a high-performance 8th-generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor (4 Cores, 8 Threads, up to 3.8GHz, 6 MB Intel® Smart Cache) and Iris Plus Graphics 655 GPU(up to 2350MHz), this pocket-sized small desktop PC has super processing power to cope with all of your daily PC needs smoothly.

We rely on our PCs today to get things done. The GEEKOM Mini PC can do anything a PC does and takes up a lot less space. Its compact size, incredible performance, and plenty of ports make it perfect for a surprising range of uses.

Home Entertainment

The GEEKOM Mini IT8 Mini PC can drive multiple 4K displays and projectors, each one with different content. With a GEEKOM Mini PC for home, you can build a 4K home theater. Just tuck this small form factor desktop on a shelf or mount it out of sight behind your TV. With its compact, quiet, and sleek form, it can fit anywhere in your home. Stream your favorite movie in 4K brilliance, view photos in stunning clarity, or try new games-all without leaving the couch, via the built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth®, and 4K video capabilities.

Workplace Productivity

Get your meetings to a quicker start with easy-to-use, efficient conference room setups featuring the GEEKOM Mini PC. Setup is easy with the GEEKOM Mini IT8. Just connect a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and you're ready to go. Complete your work with reliable performance from the Intel® Core™ i5 processor while consuming a small amount of power relative to a full-sized PC. It is also easy to connect peripherals and add storage rapidly based on changing productivity needs. And with multiple display support, you can multitask across multiple screens.

The GEEKOM Mini IT8 is a small desktop computer engineered with the quality of Intel® technology. You can get all the performance and functionality from this Mini PC as a traditional desktop offers by using this budget-friendly solution. In the meantime, create a tidy workplace for your home or company.

Engaging Learning &Teaching

From elementary school to college and beyond, students and teachers need computers that move seamlessly from school to home and back. The right computer can make taking notes, doing assignments, browsing the web, or streaming videos easier. The GEEKOM Mini IT8 packs in enough performance to run their preferred learning software. Get faster, safer wireless connections, connect to phones, tablets, and more with lots of ports. Whether you use it for work or homework, the GEEKOM Mini PC offers total flexibility. Moreover, mini size, simple setup, easy management, and affordable price make the GEEKOM Mini IT8 ideal for smart classrooms, computer labs, and other large-scale cubicle deployments.

The GEEKOM Mini IT8 is an ideal helper which can be widely used for home theater, office work, meetings, education, gaming, medical, industry, etc. Plug and play. Windows 11 ready. Get the GEEKOM Mini IT8, and you are ready to go out of the box. Try this awesome tiny Mini PC, and explore more.

Get ready to buy the new GEEKOM Mini IT8, starting from $399

Product now available on Amazon.com

About GEEKOM

GEEKOM was founded in 2003. Over 18 painstaking years, GEEKOM put all its efforts into the research, design, production, and sales of quality computer products. We have always been committed to offering powerful, portable, popular Mini PCs and laptops and providing flexible and diversified support to people in different scenarios. We have also set up strategic partnerships with well-known global brands, including Intel and Kingston. With us, more people will learn, work, play, and do more efficiently and easily.

