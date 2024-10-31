EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC: BONEFISH GRILL INTRODUCES WICKED-INSPIRED COCKTAILS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ABSOLUT VODKA AND UNIVERSAL PICTURES' NEW CINEMATIC EVENT

LIMITED-EDITION ABSOLUT MARTINIS AVAILABLE AT ALL BONEFISH GRILL LOCATIONS FROM

OCTOBER 31 TO DECEMBER 31, 2024

UNIVERSAL PICTURES' WICKED ARRIVES IN THEATERS NOVEMBER 22, 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonefish Grill is excited to announce its enchanting partnership with Universal Pictures and Absolut to celebrate the release of Universal's new cinematic event, Wicked, arriving in theaters on November 22, 2024. From October 31 through December 31, Bonefish Grill guests nationwide can enjoy two exclusive, limited-time martinis inspired by the land of Oz, offering a one-of-a-kind Wicked experience.

Bonefish Grill proudly introduces the Ozmopolitan and Oz's Elixir – two Wicked-inspired martinis designed to invite guests to extend the magic beyond the movie theater, celebrating the film's release with friends while creating lasting memories over spellbinding sips.

Crafted in partnership with Absolut, these limited-edition martinis capture the essence of Wicked's fantastical world, offering an in-person experience that complements the film's themes of friendship, self-discovery and enchantment. Whether you're drawn to the bubbly charm of an Ozmopolitan or the bold spirit of Oz's Elixir, you'll find the perfect match to your inner magic with Bonefish Grill's version of the:

: A fantabulous twist on a classic featuring Absolut vodka, Malibu rum, cranberry juice, fresh sour mix, mango and a swirl of shimmer Oz's Elixir: A thrillifying cocktail featuring Absolut vodka, Malibu rum, pineapple juice, lime and green apple flavors with a touch of spellbinding sparkle

"Wicked has captured the hearts of so many with its enchanting story and unforgettable characters," said Mark Graff, President of Bonefish Grill. "We're thrilled to bring our guests a taste of that magic and a unique way to celebrate the film's release and create special memories with friends over delicious cocktails."

As a special launch offer, on October 31, both martinis will be available for just $7 each across all Bonefish Grill locations. Starting on November 1, they will be offered at regular price through December 31.

Wicked soars into theaters on November 22, 2024 — don't miss your chance to experience the magic at Bonefish Grill! For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.bonefishgrill.com .

About Bonefish Grill®

Offering a flavorful and spirited neighborhood retreat, Bonefish Grill serves shareworthy food and cocktails that guests can't wait to enjoy time and time again. The menu features skillfully crafted dishes made with high-quality ingredients, including fish from around the world hand-cut in-house daily, savory wood-grilled specialties, and seasonal, locally created Partner's Selections. Sip and savor hand-crafted signature cocktails with unexpected touches and explore a distinctive list of perfectly paired wines and local craft beers. Bonefish Grill offers curbside carryout, bountiful Family Bundle meals that feed up to five, and catering selections for everyday gatherings and special events. Dine in, order carryout online at bonefishgrill.com, or get delivery from DoorDash, Grubhub, or UberEats. For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PICTURES' WICKED

The beloved, generation-defining stage musical makes its journey to the big screen as a spectacular cinematic event. The untold story of the witches of Oz stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart. As they forge an unlikely friendship, their extraordinary adventures will see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and The Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

SOURCE Bonefish Grill