Experience the Magic of Harry Potter™ with Lovepop's Newest Collection

Launch marks Lovepop's first-ever enchanting Harry Potter inspired cards & gifts, perfect for any Wizarding World™ fan

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovepop , creator of unique laser-cut pop-up greeting cards, gifts, and decor, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, celebrates the magic of the Wizarding World with the launch of its new and first-ever Harry Potter inspired collection.

Lovepop's Harry Potter™ collection

"We're honored to bring the magic of the Wizarding World to life with a new collection of pop-up cards and gifts, featuring some of the most beloved creatures, locations and moments from the films," said Wombi Rose, Lovepop Co-founder and CEO. "With these new spellbinding designs, our customers can surprise and delight the Harry Potter fans in their lives for any occasion."

Lovepop's new Harry Potter collection launches just in time for the holiday season. Featuring innovative designs full of magical nostalgia, inspired by J.K. Rowling's heart-warming stories, these charming pop-up cards and gifts are perfect for celebrating milestones, birthdays and the holidays.

The Harry Potter collection launches with seven different designs featuring well-known references from the Wizarding World.

The Lovepop Harry Potter collection is available for purchase online and at Lovepop retail locations nationwide. Discover the collection at Lovepop.com and Amazon.com.

About Lovepop

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments, with 47,005,481 total magical moments created to-date. Founded by naval architects, Lovepop combines art and engineering to stretch the bounds of the imagination and create magical cards and gifts that bring people together. Whether you're celebrating a holiday, an important milestone, or an everyday moment, Lovepop's thousands of unique designs make it easy to share love with meaning, creativity, and fun. For more information visit lovepop.com.

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.' biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

