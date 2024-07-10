Experience the Magic of Summer Events in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the July 4 holiday behind us, the summer events calendar in Pierce County is just heating up. To help visitors sort through the deep list of good times waiting to be had, Visit Tacoma-Pierce County's Summer Magic event calendar features one hand-picked standout event or activity each day of the packed summer season. This guide is designed to encourage visitors to leave the beaten path, and join locals in celebrating the things that set Pierce County apart: its history, agriculture, music, and small-town charm.

Wilkeson Handcar Races are among the 140+ festivals, concerts, performances, and exhibits happening in Pierce County this summer.

Visitors can look forward to unique experiences such as the Buckley Log Show, where skilled lumberjacks showcase their prowess, and Sumner's famous Rhubarb Days, celebrating the city's claim as the Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World. In addition to these highlighted events, Summer Magic includes a comprehensive list of all events across the county, ensuring visitors can plan their trips to catch as many activities as possible. From cider squeezes and beer festivals to brunch and whiskey trains; in communities as far-flung as University Place's waterfront parks to the mountain-gateway towns of Ashford, Eatonville, Elbe and Wilkeson, there's an event – or several – for everyone in the family.

"Summer is the perfect time to experience the vibrant community spirit of Pierce County," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer, Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "Our Summer Magic calendar is curated to offer visitors a taste of everything our region has to offer, from outdoor adventures and historical tours to culinary delights and family-friendly festivities."

Summer Magic is set to inspire visitors to embark on a journey of exploration, uncovering hidden gems and immersing themselves in the vibrant local culture. Whether planning a weekend escape or a prolonged vacation, our comprehensive calendar offers an array of activities designed to create lasting memories. Dive into a season filled with discovery and unforgettable experiences.

For more details and to see the entire Summer Magic lineup, please visit www.visitpiercecounty.com/summer-magic .

