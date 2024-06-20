Experience the Magic: The 6th Annual Same Same But Different Music Festival Returns to Lake Perris, CA

LAKE PERRIS, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Same Same But Different Music Festival (SSBD) is back for its sixth year, promising an unforgettable experience at the scenic Lake Perris State Park. With a vibrant community, breathtaking landscapes, and a lineup that guarantees to electrify, this festival is set to be the highlight of the season.

A Festival Like No Other:

SSBD began in 2018, started by a few friends, with a couple hundred attendees and has grown exponentially each year. Known for its unique community and the meticulous care put into every aspect, SSBD offers far more than just music. It's a haven for creativity, connection, and unexpected wonder. Nestled on the beach of Lake Perris, the picturesque landscape creates an enchanting environment that the organizers fill with surprises around every corner.

Spectacular Lineup:

Headliners for this year include the dynamic sounds of Big Gigantic, the visionary LSDream, and the bass-heavy Ganja White Night. Attendees will also enjoy performances by a diverse range of artists such as Andy Frasco and The U.N., Daily Bread, a Desert Hearts beach takeover, Eggy, Justin Jay, Wreckno, Zingara and many more. The genres span Bass, Electronic, House, Jam, Funk, and Rock, ensuring there's something for everyone.

More Than Music:

SSBD is a full-fledged adventure featuring over 75 workshops, 3 floatopia beach parties, 40+ interactive art installations, late-night beach parties, hidden stages and performances, team games, and activities plus so much more. Explore the VIP Wellness Lounge, The Family Garden Kid Zone, and The Creation Station arts and crafts zone during the day. In addition, this year, SSBD will be introducing a new, multi-faceted area that will be announced soon, sure to be the festival's biggest hit yet.

For the Community:

Aiming to maintain a close-knit, vibrant community, SSBD will limit attendance to 7,500 tickets, ensuring an intimate and connected atmosphere. The festival primarily attracts the hippie and Burning Man crowd, fostering a space for like-minded individuals to connect and celebrate.

Tickets and Accessibility:

Tickets start at $220 for a 2-day General Admission pass. SSBD is fully ADA compliant, ensuring an inclusive experience for all. More information can be found at ssbdfest.com/ada.

Sustainable and Responsible:

SSBD is committed to sustainability with a "zero waste by 2029" initiative. Attendees can expect a robust waste sorting program, a tree planting initiative, and other a strict "pack it in, pack it out" policy. Our dedication to environmental responsibility is a core principle of the festival.

Partnerships and Highlights:

This year, SSBD is thrilled to partner with MonsterCat for a special stage takeover and to welcome back the Desert Hearts crew for a late-night beach takeover.

Join Us:

For press inquiries, contact us at [email protected] or apply for press passes at Press Pass Application .

Come and be part of the magic at the Same Same But Different Music Festival. Experience a festival that's not just about the music, but about community, creativity, and connection.

Stay Connected:

Website: SSBD Fest

Facebook: SSBD Fest

Instagram: @ssbdfest

Twitter: @ssbdfest

Contact:

Press Inquiries

press@ssbdfest. com

Press Pass Application

SOURCE Same Same But Different Festival