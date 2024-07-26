Experience the Show of "Matilda The Musical" for the first time in the Caribbean at Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel

The beloved story arrives in the Dominican Republic presented by Producciones Tictactuk

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy Moments and the Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel are excited to announce, the acclaimed show, "Matilda: The Musical" with a script written by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by the talented Australian comedian Tim Minchin, arrives on Dominican soil. Marriott International's award-winning travel marketplace is giving its members access to bid on a limited-edition experience at the Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel.

Matilda: The Musical

Based on the iconic novel by Roald Dahl, an author who has captivated more than 250 million readers around the world, the plot follows Matilda, a girl with extraordinary abilities and telekinetic powers. Facing parental indifference and the cruelty of the headmistress, Miss Tronchatoro, Matilda finds refuge in reading and friendship with the understanding Miss Miel. This captivating musical explores themes of empowerment, friendship, and the amazing power of imagination.

Marriott Bonvoy Members can bid to embark on the magical world of music theater in the Dominican Republic paired with a two-night stay at Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel from August 16th – 18th. Members will have access to two VIP tickets for Matilda: The Musical at Teatro La Fiesta on Saturday, August 17th, pre-show nibbles with drinks at Luna Restaurant and exclusive meet & greet with the cast and backstage tour after the show. Roundtrip transportation between the hotel and airport, special daily breakfast for two and late check-out on Sunday, August 18t.

Matilda: The Musical Production from the Dominican Republic, presented by Producciones Tictactuk, was recently translated into Spanish, and the Dominican Republic becomes the third Hispanic and Latin American country to produce "Matilda El Musical" under the production of Edilenia Tactuk, with artistic direction by Attilio Rigotti and Alicia Cabrera. Grammy award winning musical direction by Janina Rosado. Vocal direction is by renowned soprano Paola Gonzalez, while choreography is by Erick Roque.

The hotel also announces La Fiesta Theater, has been specially designed for Matilda at the iconic Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel. With a rich history spanning 75 years and a landmark in the city this theater was one of the first stages in Santo Domingo. The terraced interior, with a capacity for 1,150 attendees, featured the country's first hydraulic stage and was decorated with finishes and supplies imported from Miami. International artists such as Camilo Sesto, Marco Antonio Muñiz, Danny Rivera, Donna Summer, and Barry White also graced its hydraulic stage. Audiences will now enjoy the performances in comfort, seated in the blue chairs crafted exclusively for Matilda.

Guests seeking an island getaway can also book the "Revoltosa" Package during performance weekends, August 9th – 11th or 16th – 18th. The package includes breakfast for two people, 20% discount on food and drinks inside the hotel and at the performance of Matilda The Musical, 20% discount on Zui Spa services and late check-out at 3:00 pm. Guest have the option to book one night for $199 USD or $379 USD for two nights.

Connected by the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, the Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel is excited to elevate visitors' travel experience at this one-of-a-kind destination. For more information on this Marriott Bonvoy Moment, please visit Moments.MarriottBonvoy.com . For more information or to reserve the "Revoltosa" package, visit https://www.marriott.com/es/offers/packages/SDQGW-matilda-musical.mi .

