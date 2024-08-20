EXPERIENCE THE SPECTACULAR COLORS OF FALL AT MOUNTAIN VIEW GRAND RESORT & SPA

This timeless retreat in the White Mountains of New Hampshire invites guests to celebrate autumn with a host of seasonal delights and fall-inspired packages

WHITEFIELD, N.H., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled among New Hampshire's breathtaking White Mountains, Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is offering an array of engaging fall activities, from hayrides and apple cider making to farm visits and fall foliage experiences. This season, the resort is immersing guests in the magic of fall with spectacular hikes, steaming mugs of hot cider with cinnamon-spiced treats, and nearby family-friendly festivals. There is even an exclusive Leaf Peeper package to take advantage of it all.

"There's something truly special about fall at Mountain View Grand," said Lloyd Van Horn, Managing Director of Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa. "We invite guests to experience the vibrant colors, crisp air, and unique seasonal offerings that make this time of year so spectacular. Whether it's exploring our scenic trails, savoring the flavors of fall in our restaurants, or spending time with our furry friends at Mountain View Farm, we offer the perfect autumn escape."

Fall Packages

At Mountain View Grand, guests can experience the beauty of fall with the Leaf Peeper Package, which includes daily breakfast and a charming picnic lunch set against the backdrop of the picturesque setting. For spa enthusiasts, the Rest & Relaxation Package sets the scene for a restorative fall spa getaway. In addition to daily breakfast, it features a $200 credit for treatments at the resort's Tower Spa.

Autumn Experiences

Mountain View Grand offers a variety of on-site offerings and nearby activities that capture the essence of the season.

Fall Tractor Hayride: Taking in the stunning scenery, guests can enjoy a hayride on Saturdays and Sundays in September and October followed by a cup of hot cider and assorted fall doughnuts.



Apple Cider Making: Offering an authentic taste of fall, the resort's apple cider-making experience lets guests operate the farm's cider press, creating delicious cider to sample. It's made from a blend of "drop apples" from local farms and the on-site orchard.



Leisure Apple Time: Each day, guests are invited to gather from 10am to 2pm on the front veranda to enjoy complimentary apples from local orchards in Northern New Hampshire .



on the front veranda to enjoy complimentary apples from local orchards in . Fall Foliage Tours: Guests at Mountain View Grand can explore 1,700 acres of scenic trails, surrounded by vibrant fall foliage. For even more impressive views, they can drive along Kancamagus Highway or visit nearby vantage points like Mount Washington and Cannon Mountain.



Local Fall Festivals: The area's vibrant fall festivals provide guests with an opportunity to enjoy seasonal treats, local crafts, family activities, and lively entertainment.



Day Trips: Guests can embark on local day trips to go apple picking at nearby orchards, navigate New England's largest corn maze, and enjoy the seasonal charm of the White Mountains.

Committed to providing guests with a memorable autumn escape, Mountain View Grand offers a spectacular setting to experience the changing colors and a host of fall-inspired activities. The resort showcases the beauty of nature, encouraging a slower pace that allows guests to savor every moment.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VIEW GRAND RESORT & SPA

Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is a timeless retreat set amid the picturesque peaks of New Hampshire's legendary White Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the late 19th century, the resort has evolved from a family-run inn into a cherished grand hotel, encompassing 141 guest rooms and suites; signature seed-to-table experiences at Harvest Tavern; extraordinary pairings at 1865 Wine Cellar; an array of culinary delights at Veranda; indoor and outdoor pools; Tower Spa; a historic nine-hole golf course; and a working farm with educational programming and animal encounters. Recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, Mountain View Grand offers a luxury four-season escape within its expansive 1,700 acres of pristine landscape, inviting guests to explore and discover. In addition to fitness and wellness experiences, the resort also offers a host of engaging activities such as hiking, mountain biking, tennis, disc golf, gardening classes, sleigh rides, and more. A game room and movie theater are also available for indoor entertainment. Situated within three hours of four major airports, Mountain View Grand provides convenient access for guests looking to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of nature. For more information about Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, visit www.mountainviewgrand.com, and follow Mountain View Grand on Facebook and Instagram.

