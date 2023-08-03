Experience the Spirit of Craftsmanship and Tell Chinese Stories International Youth Entering the Millennium Ceramic Capital Research and Learning Activity Ends

JINGDEZHEN, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The activity of "Promoting International Exchange of Talents and Assisting Intangible Cultural Heritage to Global - International Youth Entering the Millennium Ceramic Capital" closed on July 25th in Huangyao, Jingdezhen.

photo of youth representatives participating in this event holding graduation certificates
From left: Lin Zibin, Wu Linlin, and Lin Zhitong spoke at the opening ceremony
The youth representatives are learning the casting technique
Lin Zhitong, Wu Linlin, and Lin Zibin, as the youth initiators of the event, spoke at the opening ceremony, stating that Chinese traditional culture, as the root of the Chinese nation, carries the national spirit and values. Youth have a responsibility to inherit and promote Chinese traditional culture, so that it can take root and sprout in their hearts, and be continued in their actions. The public welfare project of "International Youth Walking into the Millennium Ceramic Capital" was launched to call on more peers to understand the achievements of famous kilns of all ages and continue the essence of the millennium kiln fire by walking into Jingdezhen. In addition, traveling with young people from different places can deepen friendship through communication, learn and practice together, and strive to be the inheritors of traditional culture.

This activity is jointly initiated by the Western Returned Scholars Foundation and Association France Euro-Chine, jointly organized by Takungpao.com and Julia Ivy League. The aim is to strengthen the awareness of young people about the inheritance and continuity of traditional culture, implement the national top talent training plan, and promote the intangible cultural heritage of the millennium porcelain capital of Jingdezhen, Jiangxi among international youth.

