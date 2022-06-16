Experience The Thrill of Electric Vehicles as Electrify Expo Rolls into the Emerald City at Husky Stadium July 23 and 24, 2022

With new Washington legislation promising 100% electrified vehicle sales by 2030, and advancing the state's clean-air initiatives, new e-mobility solutions have never been more critical than now. Electrify Expo is at the forefront of today's electric vehicle innovation, with more than 70,000+ demo rides expected and 125,000+ e-curious consumers estimated to attend the five-stop tour in 2022.

WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival in North America WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, July 23 and 24: TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day WHERE: Husky Stadium - E LOT

3800 Montlake Blvd,

Seattle, WA 98195 TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

