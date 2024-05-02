Experience the Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Celebration with Dos Hermanos: Food, Music, and Festivities Await!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dos Hermanos has long been renowned for its delectable, authentic Mexican cuisine, drawing inspiration from the vibrant flavors of Oaxaca and using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. However, this Cinco De Mayo weekend, the brand is taking their offerings to new heights, elevating the dining experience by not only serving the finest Mexican fare and tantalizing drink specials but also delivering an array of incredible entertainment throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, May 4th, the Dos Hermanos location at Bridge Park in Dublin will come alive with the captivating performances of Hispanic dancers from the renowned Ballet Folclorico Xochihua group, starting at 1pm.

Join us at Dos Hermanos restaurant located at Easton (3946 Morse Crossing) for a memorable musical experience on Saturday, May 4th, featuring a special performance by the acclaimed Latin singer, Mary Canelonez, from 6-8pm.

Sunday, May 5th, at Dos Hermanos Easton, indulge in enticing food and drink specials alongside entertainment for the whole family, including a balloon artist during lunch hours. Additionally, DJ Pastel will keep the energy high all day long. Due to limited availability, reservations for this weekend's festivities are on a first-come, first-served basis. Secure your spot now through Open Table to ensure you don't miss out!

Furthermore, on Sunday, May 5th, at the Bridge Park location in Dublin, guests can enjoy a delightful addition to their experience with a lively mirror photo booth, perfect for capturing candid moments with friends and family throughout the Cinco De Mayo occasion.

Prefer celebrating at home? Dos Hermanos offers a wide range of catering options to make your Cinco De Mayo fiesta unforgettable. Visit EatatDos.com or email [email protected] to place your upcoming order today.

Stay up to date with Dos Hermanos Columbus by following us on Facebook at "Dos Hermanos Taco Truck" or "DosHermanosTacos" on Instagram.

