Experience the Ultimate in Comfort and Convenience at the Newly Transformed DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver is thrilled to announce the completion of a spectacular $18 million renovation, revitalizing our guestrooms, meeting spaces, and all public areas. This transformation offers guests an unparalleled experience in comfort and convenience, ensuring a memorable stay for both business and leisure travelers.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver

Located just minutes from Denver International Airport and a short 6-mile drive from downtown Denver, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver provides the perfect blend of modern style and unbeatable location. Our guests can now enjoy upgraded accommodations and enhanced amenities, making every visit exceptional.

Highlights of the Renovation:

Guestrooms: Our newly renovated guestrooms feature contemporary designs, plush furnishings, and state-of-the-art technology, providing a relaxing and luxurious retreat for all guests.

Meeting Spaces: Our revamped meeting spaces offer cutting-edge facilities and flexible layouts, perfect for hosting successful business events, conferences, and social gatherings.

Our revamped meeting spaces offer cutting-edge facilities and flexible layouts, perfect for hosting successful business events, conferences, and social gatherings. Public Areas: From our inviting lobby to our stylish lounges and dining areas, every public space has been thoughtfully redesigned to provide a welcoming atmosphere for relaxation and socializing.

"We are excited to welcome guests to experience the new DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver," said Allen Paty, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver. "Our extensive renovation reflects our commitment to providing top-notch hospitality and ensuring that every guest enjoys a comfortable and memorable stay."

Whether you're traveling for business or leisure, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver offers a seamless blend of convenience, style, and exceptional service. We invite you to discover the transformed DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver, where every detail has been designed with your comfort in mind.

Planning your next meeting or conference in Denver? Book with our DoubleTree Denver, Mile-High-Perks offer for great enhancement to make your event a success. Follow this link for more details: Mile-High-Perks

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit Denver.DoubleTree.com or contact the hotel direct at 303-321-3333.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of over 680 hotels with more than 155,000 rooms across 56 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading third-party hospitality management company, is the powerhouse brand behind an inspired collection of forward-thinking professionals providing powerful solutions to some of the world's best hotels and resorts. Formed by the 2021 merger of three hotel and resort management companies, the organization's global portfolio now spans more than 230 properties across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe, with offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London.

