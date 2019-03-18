Experience the Ultimate Summer Vacation at Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Explore a New World- Disney Gift Card Offer Available for two and three night stays, this new offer is inspired by the release of Disney's Aladdin movie, the live-action retelling of the original animated feature, in theaters May 24, 2019. The package provides a USD 200 Disney gift card for every two or three night stay in a guestroom, and a USD 500 Disney gift card for every two or three night stay in a suite. With the fantastic spring and summer events happening at Walt Disney World Resort, it's the perfect time to plan a Disney vacation. The Disney gift card can be used in a multitude of ways across Walt Disney World property, such as toward theme park or water park tickets, dining and souvenirs. The Disney Gift Card package is offered May 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2019. The resort's lobby level Disney Planning Center offers complimentary assistance with all Disney needs, including assisting guests with purchasing Park tickets conveniently on site, making Disney dining reservations, and much more. Guests will also receive a special Aladdin -inspired welcome amenity, and the resort's unique Kids For All Seasons program, which provides complimentary child care for kids ages 4-12 from the daily hours of 10am to 6pm, is offering some fun elements themed to this new package. Little ones will delight in designing their own magic carpets and creating collages of new journeys during craft time. Outdoor fun abounds as well, as kids enjoy "soaring to a new world" with an outdoor scavenger hunt.

Stay Longer-Fourth Night Free Package

The Stay Longer- Fourth Night Free package provides added value and gives an extra reason to do just that— stay longer and experience all the award-winning resort has to offer.

The Stay Longer- Fourth Night Free package offers a complimentary fourth night with every three paid nights, May 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2019. Rates start at USD 479 per night after the fourth night free is applied. Numerous added values are included within the rate, such as the complimentary daily kids camp; kids five and younger dine free at resort restaurants; complimentary transportation to the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks; and complimentary access to the on-site 5-acre waterpark, 24-hour fitness center, and Spa relaxation areas. With all of the added values, plus the fourth night free and no resort fee, there's never been a better time to celebrate summer and enjoy Four Seasons Resort Orlando's unparalleled amenities.

For a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort in perfect balance, guests can enjoy the Disney parks along with Four Seasons' many on-site recreational activities. Parents can also enjoy a break while children ages 4-12 opt to spend just a few hours, or the whole day, at Kids For All Seasons, open daily from 10 am to 6 pm.

"With the dynamic diversions offered right here on property, and easy access to Walt Disney World Resort, our guests will experience the perfect summer vacation," says Thomas Steinhauer, regional vice president and general manager of Four Seasons Resort Orlando.

On Property Recreational Pursuits

A highlight of Four Seasons Resort Orlando is the five-acre (two hectare) "Explorer Island" water park, including a winding lazy river complete with a rapids section, two water slides, an interactive splash zone with water cannons, and much more. Family fun abounds, with activities including table tennis, bocce ball, beach volleyball, a rock climbing wall, and more all found at Explorer Island. "The Hideout" at Explorer Island is a separate freestanding building offering the latest gaming systems, billiards and more. Additionally, "The Mansion" at Explorer Island is home to the Kids For All Seasons program, providing a complimentary kids camp for children ages 4 to 12 on a daily basis—a one- of- a-kind offering in central Florida.

While children are having a blast at Kids For All Seasons, moms and dads can enjoy relaxation at the 18-treatment room Spa, or unwind in the paradise of The Oasis adult pool, for ages 21 and up, featuring cabanas and poolside cocktail service. Tennis aficionados will enjoy the three Har-Tru tennis courts and a variety of clinics, matches and more offered in partnership with Peter Burwash International. A spacious lakeside fitness center is available 24-hours a day, with fitness classes ranging from yoga to cardio offered on a weekly basis.

In addition, golfers will love the 18-hole Tranquilo Golf Course, an incredible Tom Fazio designed course with personalized Four Seasons service, perfect for mom and dad to enjoy a tee time for two while kids are enjoying Kids For All Seasons. Or, for added family time, aspiring little golfers age 12 and under golf for free with a paid adult greens fee. Tranquilo also offers special family golf carts that seat four.

Summer Activities

During the summer months, guests will enjoy added resort activities on a complimentary basis, offering fun for all ages. Kids For All Seasons will offer Lazy River boat races, hula hooping contests, family feud games, air brush tattoos and hair wraps, Super Soaker wars, "teen nights" at The Hideout, balloon artistry, and more. Kids For All Seasons offers twice-daily supervised swim times for those who want to enjoy water play. Beginning with Memorial Day weekend, summer "dive-in" movies by the Explorer Pool will be featured every Thursday and Saturday nights on the large "Starstruck Screen," complete with complimentary popcorn.

In addition, other fee-based activities will be offered, such as special Explorer Island Takeover on Saturday nights, where parents can drop off kids for a few hours, to enjoy a romantic dinner.

Disney Connectivity

Guests of Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort enjoy great access to Walt Disney World, including an on-site character breakfast, The Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy & His Pals, offered on Thursdays, Saturdays and select Tuesdays at Ravello restaurant. Guests also enjoy the Extra Magic Hours benefit and 60-day FastPass+ planning, and complimentary transportation to Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park and Disney's Hollywood Studios. The resort's lobby level Disney Planning Center serves as a full-service Disney concierge to assist guests with all Disney needs, from theme park tickets, dining reservations, planning FastPass+ reservations, and even purchasing Magic Bands and coordinating guests' full Disney itineraries.

www.fourseasons.com/orlando/offers or call 1-800-267-3046 for more information.

