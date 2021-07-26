Experience the Vibe at Golden State Greens

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year and a half of social distancing restrictions sparked by the COVID-19 health crisis, many places are returning to a sense of normalcy. As more and more people feel comfortable traveling with an increase in vaccinations, one local business has been ready for visitors to San Diego. As far as Golden State Greens in Point Loma is concerned, it's about time. The "Cannabis you Can Trust" brand has worked throughout the pandemic to continue providing customers with a variety of quality, safe products to enjoy.

"San Diego is a tourist market and it's peak season for us," said Golden State Greens' Chief Marketing Officer Alex Leon. "We want to amp up customers to come check us out."

Offering an inclusive culture, the dispensary is constantly looking for ways to support the local business community. They recently supported San Diego Bayfest as an official event sponsor during a July 10 music festival at Waterfront Park with headliners Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads.

"We support the Bayfest program because from a community standpoint it's about being able to provide support at local venues and events," Leon said. "Many events exist because of sponsorships, and we're happy to support promoters so they can keep putting these incredible festivals on for the community."

The Bayfest festival served as the first major concert since the beginning of COVID-19 for many of its 13,000 attendees and marked the kickoff of Golden State Green's summer campaign.

Inspiring patrons to "Enjoy the Experience," San Diego's best medical and recreational marijuana dispensary was an official event sponsor and passed out merch, including drawstring bags, shirts, and frisbees to new and existing customers.

"The concept behind this summer campaign is about spreading the good-vibe message and reminding people to appreciate the moment while they're in it," Leon said, adding the return to such a large music venue was reminiscent of pre-pandemic times. "The vibe was pure excitement. You can tell people are ready to get back out and have fun."

In addition to getting people excited about supporting local events and businesses, Golden State Greens is also dedicated to giving back by holding events that encourage citizens to take care of their community. Upcoming events include organized beach clean-ups and BeerX San Diego on Aug. 7 at Belmont Park from 3 to 10 p.m. The event, serving up reggae music, local craft beer and food, will feature artists Pepper, J Boog and Tribal Theory.

Throughout the year, typically each quarter, Golden State Greens also hosts smaller events to show customer appreciation. "These are times when we offer free tacos and entertainment and discount our product as a way to say thank you to our customers for all of their support," Leon said.

For more information about Golden State Greens visit: www.goldenstategreens.com or call 844-420-8387.

