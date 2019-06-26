Experience the Vibe at Paint Cabin, Toronto's First and Original Paint Bar

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the destination for not only premier paint workshops but also a variety of paint parties and DIY creative workshop options. Located at 723 Gerrard St. E., Paint Cabin has a fully licensed bar and coffee house, as well as food and beverage menus. Paint Cabin has 40 different art stations, a lounge and private party rooms.

Best of all, there is absolutely no experience required to take part in all the activities Paint Cabin has to offer. Choose from a variety of paint parties and creative workshops.

Paint Parties

Printmaking

String Art

Watercolour

Fun Character Creation in Needle Felting

Vintage Wood Sign Making

And the Popular and Out-of-This-World Experience: Paint Cabin's Original Glow-in-the-Dark DJ Paint Parties.

Paint Cabin provides guests with one-on-one dedicated instruction in all of the activities and the Paint Cabin team is on hand to serve. For anyone reading this and thinking "but I've never painted before. I won't be good," let Paint Cabin prove that thinking wrong.

An experience at Paint Cabin is like no other paint night on the market. Paint Cabin gives participants the freedom to pick any workshop they're feeling in that moment, with no strict rules on when they can start.

Tired of attending workshops with only one instructor and one firm hard-start time? Paint Cabin has solved this issue by allowing participants to select booking times in 15-minute increments. Paint Cabin understands that with everyone's busy on-the-go schedules, it can be difficult to come in at a set time, so they've allowed participants to come in when it works best for them. No need to rush through dinner, just come in after.

Since opening in 2015, Paint Cabin paint parties and creative workshops have removed all intimidation factors for beginners or non-artists. Paint Cabin takes the pressure out of producing an artistic masterpiece by offering the perfect environment to hang out with friends while painting the night away. Paint Cabin's fully stocked bar and private event spaces are the icing on the cake for the perfect Paint Night.

Paint Cabin always ensures everyone leaves happy, even if they've never touched a paintbrush before. Their skilled instructors will help participants create whatever they like. They'll always go home with a project that they're proud to hang or display at their home, cottage or office.

Book a date night, birthday outing, bachelorette party or unique team-building event today.

Create! Drink! Repeat! The entertainment venue that has it all. Visit @paint_cabin and https://www.paintcabin.com/.

Media Contact:

Ariana Pampena, FFPR | ariana.femmefatalemedia@gmail.com

https://femmefatalepublicrelations.com

