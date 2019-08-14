Experience The Vibrant Spirit Of Pattaya With The Opening Of Holiday Inn Express Pattaya Central

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Hotel Groups (IHG) has opened its doors in Thailand's vibrant city Pattaya with the brand-new Holiday Inn Express Pattaya Central , allowing smart travellers to experience convenient access to the city on their doorstep. Combining business and comfort, the new property is equipped with 241 rooms just a two-hour drive from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

With Holiday Inn Express providing simple, smart accommodation for those looking to "rest and go", guests choose from hundreds of entertainment options within a stone's throw from the hotel, including activities by the beach, Terminal 21 Pattaya, Central Festival Pattaya Beach, Pattaya Night Bazaar. Unmissable attractions also include spectacular performances at Tiffany's Show Pattaya and Alcazar Cabaret Show, and guests will be able to experience Pattaya's lively nightlife without having to travel too far out.

"Pattaya's great variety of attractions and activities is undeniable," said Ms. Nattareutai Thanapoomikul, General Manager of Holiday Inn Express Pattaya Central. "With many of these popular attractions in close range of our hotel, we are excited to welcome our guests and bring them closer to experiencing the vibrant soul of Pattaya. Leisure and business travellers alike can expect their work and comfort needs to be met with all the essentials available at their fingertips."

A smart getaway from Bangkok, Holiday Inn Express Pattaya Central is designed around the needs of smart travellers, providing guests with a fuss-free stay where they can relax and recharge before starting their day. Guests can start the day right with Free Express Start Breakfast, with the option of taking their breakfast to-go for a faster break. With a rooftop swimming pool, free Wi-Fi and a 24-hour fitness centre, guests are able to keep fit and stay connected to their loved ones and work throughout the day.

Guests can look forward to a restful sleep, with each contemporary guestroom offering a reassuringly compelling overnight recharge, as well as all in-room essentials. Guests can feel at home in their rooms with multiple charging points, tea and coffee facilities and free Wi-Fi designed to provide a home away from home.

