Experience True Wireless Freedom With JAM Audio Live Free Earbuds

"We have taken all the popular features of the Live True earbuds that our customers loved and upgraded them to offer longer listening, better comfort and more portability, truly designed for those looking to live freely," states JAM Audio Director of Product Development, Aaron Fournier. "We're excited to offer a budget-friendly true wireless earbuds option that doesn't compromise quality or style."

More compact than the JAM Live True with twice the battery life within each charge, Live Free feature up to 6 hours on-board battery life and 54+ hours with the case. JAM's Live Free extend the listening experience with an ultra light design and customized options to ensure a comfortable fit for hours. The earbuds offer 3 sizes of ear tips and 4 sizes of fins, designed for every ear shape. Hands-free calling serves for seamless answering without disconnecting from the earbuds and simple button controls on each earbud allow for play, pause, track skipping, and activation of Siri or Google Assistant.

Following the anticipated unveiling at CES earlier this year, Live Free are bringing premium features and performance to the under USD100 category for true wireless earbuds. Designed to keep up, Live Free offers workout-ready IPX4 sweat resistance with an ergonomic silicone design to stay in place without the need for painful ear hooks or bulky fit pieces.

Live Free is available now at www.JAMaudio.com for $79.99 and at select retailers in signature black and gray colorways.

Live Free Features:

Playtime / Listen Looooonger. Up to 6 hours of playtime and 54+ with the case? Yes, please.

True Wireless Freedom / True Wireless Freedom means no wires. Anywhere. Ever. Whether you're working, working out or taking calls with the integrated microphone. Compatible with all Bluetooth devices and Siri.

Comfortable / Ultra light and ergonomic silicone design engineered to sit comfortably in your ears for hours.

Hands-Free Calling / Control the Convo. Hands free calling is the new black. When friends call to interrupt your party, you can answer the phone without disconnecting from your earbuds.

Workout-Ready Earphones / Go All Out. Sweat resistant material are designed to keep up. Special ergonomic design fits in the ear so they won't fall out without the need for complicated fit pieces or painful ear hooks.

Customize Your Earphones / With 3 sizes of ear tips and 4 sizes of fins, Live Free is designed for every ear shape.

.About JAM Audio

Lifestyle audio maker, JAM Audio, seamlessly integrates music with lifestyle by introducing a new standard that is expected of audio devices - exceptional sound quality and features at an affordable price. Totally wireless since first pressing play in 2012, JAM Audio continues to deliver the latest tech and boldest looks including three consecutive years with a #1 best selling Bluetooth wireless speaker under their belt. Made to reflect your personal style, JAM Audio is about your everyday experience with sound. We provide the convenience, the stylish design and the volume. You Just Add Music. JAMaudio.com @jamaudio

