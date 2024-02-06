Experience Unity, Style, and Giving Back at My Block My Hood My City's 2nd Annual Hoodie Ball, Featuring 360-Degree Views of Chicago

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Block My Hood My City (MBMHMC) is thrilled to announce the return of the 2nd Annual Hoodie Ball on February 17th at the iconic John Hancock Building. Attendees are invited to rep their favorite hoodies, representing their city, college, sports team, workplace, nonprofit, identity, or cause, for an evening of celebration and solidarity.

The Hoodie Ball, a twist on the traditional Sneaker Ball, promises an unforgettable night filled with Chicago's best eats, an open bar, live music by the Low Down Brass Band, and hosted by comedian Calvin Evans. It will take place at 360 Chicago, atop the John Hancock Building, guests will enjoy breathtaking views of the city skyline while walking the red carpet.

Tickets for the Hoodie Ball are available now for $75, offering an opportunity to support meaningful causes while enjoying a memorable night out. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.formyblock.org/.

Event Details:

Date: February 17th, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM to Midnight

Location: 360 Chicago at the John Hancock Building, 875 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL

Entertainment: Live Music by the Low Down Brass Band, Live DJ

Dress Code: Hoodies representing city, college, sports team, workplace, nonprofit, identity, or cause

Ticket Price: $75 (includes food and open bar)

https://formyblock.salsalabs.org/2024hoodieballcopyfinal/index.html

