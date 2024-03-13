Experience Unmatched In-Flight Connectivity: Citadel Completions Now an Authorized Starlink Dealer for Business Aviation Products

Highlights:

Dealer/reseller/installer of Starlink Business Aviation Products

End-User Customer Support and Warranty services

LAKE CHARLES, La., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Completions, renowned for its exceptional V/VVIP Aircraft services, is delighted to confirm its recent acceptance as an Authorized Starlink Dealer within the Business Aviation sector. This strategic alliance permits Citadel to extend their portfolio to include both sales and installation services on large cabin, narrow / wide bodied aircraft for Starlink's groundbreaking Aviation Products. As a holistic service provider, Citadel is proficient in delivering an all-encompassing solution: from the procurement of high-quality electro-mechanical components to the execution of full-scale installation services. This ensures that private aircraft can benefit from unparalleled high-speed connectivity. Moreover, Citadel is committed to providing exemplary customer support post-project completion, underpinned by a twenty-four-month warranty on workmanship and installation services. This partnership is another testament to Citadel's dedication to delivering superior quality products to its clientele. It also marks a significant step forward in enhancing the connectivity options available to its business aviation customers.

Starlink and Citadel Completions Starlink and Citadel Completions

Starlink's technology is truly groundbreaking and offers unparalleled connectivity speeds boasting a robust capacity of up to 220 Mbps per aircraft. With the vast speeds, passengers are assured of continuous internet access for their streaming needs in-flight, setting a new standard for airborne communication. This advanced technology facilitates seamless video streaming and virtual meetings, regardless of aircraft altitude. At the heart of this technology is the Starlink Aviation System, comprising an electronically steered phased array antenna that operates within the Ku frequency band, that comes complete with a power supply and two WIFI Access Points (WAPs). This system can be conveniently installed under an existing radome possessing suitable transmissibility characteristics, ensuring impressive connectivity. Additionally, Starlink is actively pursuing future certification for its Aero Terminal installations, which are done on a case-by-case basis with Starlink Engineering team.

Citadel Completions is committed to providing exceptional service and integrating innovative technology solutions that elevate in-flight experiences. Our dedicated team specializes in crafting V/VVIP aircraft interiors to meet and exceed our customers' specifications. Our expansive 260,000-square-foot facility located at Chennault International Airport (CWF), in Louisiana, is equipped with multiple hangars and a 10,700 ft runway, capable of accommodating the largest flying aircraft.

Our versatile capabilities extend beyond design services to include engineering, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and manufacturing for aircraft modifications. We proudly hold numerous Part 145 and international certifications, supporting aircraft registered globally. At Citadel Completions, we aim to surpass expectations with each project, demonstrating our dedication to superior customer service and quality craftsmanship.

About Citadel Completions

Citadel Completions is a premier provider of V/VVIP interior completions and Private Aircraft Services for large cabin, narrow/wide body aircraft. Our goal is to provide the best possible experience for our customers, ensuring that the products and services provided are held to the highest quality standards. Citadel holds Part 145 certifications worldwide, and other international regulatory agencies, ISO9001:2015/AS9110C & 14001:2015 quality management designations. Please contact us directly to discuss your current or upcoming In-flight connectivity upgrade at [email protected] or by calling +1.337.240.0470.

About Starlink by SpaceX

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system. https://www.starlink.com/business/aviation.com

Media Contact:

Michelle D. Savoy

Citadel Completions

[email protected]

+1.337.263.5610

SOURCE Citadel Completions