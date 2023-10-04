Experience Unrivaled Delight with GRDNT: The Ultimate Flavored Hemp Derived Delta 8 Vape

GRDNT

04 Oct, 2023, 08:31 ET

ONTARIO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing a groundbreaking revolution in the world of hemp derived cannabinoids – GRDNT (pronounced GRADIENT). From the visionary creators of 7 DAZE and Reds Apple E-juice comes an extraordinary innovation that transcends boundaries – a journey into the realm of vibrant and flavorful blends of hemp based vaping. Embrace a spectrum of taste with GRDNT, where the essence of flavor takes center stage, creating a new landscape of flavored hemp derived HHC, THCA, D8, THCP, and HHCP disposable vapes.

The Mango Express D8 flavored hemp disposable vape from GRDNT contains quality ingredients and tastes like juicy, ripe mango.
The Banana Dream flavored hemp disposable vape from GRDNT contains quality ingredients, an HHC blend, and tastes like delicious banana cream.
Elevate Your High with Flavored THC Vape: GRDNT's Distinctive Edge

GRDNT is more than a mere product; it's a fusion of science, art, and taste that redefines your vaping experience. Embark on a flavor-infused odyssey with our meticulously crafted flavored delta THC vape – the first of its kind that elevates taste to the forefront with no compromises. GRDNT products are not diluted in any way but are made with flavored terpenes and contain 90+% cannabinoids.

Flavors Beyond Belief: GRDNT's Signature Blends

Whether you're seeking a soothing and uplifting encounter or a relaxing unwinding session, GRDNT has it all. Experience DAZE LIGHT, a Sativa blend designed to invigorate, or indulge in the tranquility of AFTR HOUR, the Indica blend that is a perfect balance of invigoration and relaxation. For those who crave an extraordinary experience, ALL DAZE, the Hybrid blend, offers a euphoric journey with heightened sensations and creative inspiration. These are not just flavors; they're your passport to a world beyond taste.

True-to-Life Flavors: A Multisensory Journey

GRDNT stands apart with its unwavering commitment to authenticity. GRDNT is the culmination of two years of precision and mastery, sculpted by industry-leading flavor specialists. These creative minds, responsible for legendary vape flavors, have harnessed their expertise to craft a masterpiece that transcends convention. Rediscover your favorite tastes as Mango Express captures the essence of ripe mango, while Strawberry Shortbake indulges your senses with the familiarity of strawberry shortcake. Honey Deew offers the delicate sweetness of honeydew, and Watermelon Blue Daze marries sweet, juicy watermelon and tangy blue raspberry. Immerse yourself in the sour and sweet fusion of Raspberry LemonFade, the vibrant warm tropical punch of Tropical Smack, and the warm fresh taste of EZ Bake Cake. Traverse the realms of Banana Dream's creamy bananas, OG Blood Orange's citrus zest, and the tropical allure of Piña Cloudlada's Piña Colada.

Taste the Spectrum: Your Flavored Hemp Odyssey

GRDNT beckons you to embark on an odyssey of flavor, an experience where taste knows no bounds. Discover the world of flavored hemp derived cannabinoid vapes like never before, as GRDNT defies conventions and invites you to savor the spectrum. Revolutionize your vaping encounters and immerse yourself in a realm where innovation, flavor, and experience unite harmoniously.

GRDNT products are now available through partners throughout the USA and directly available on their website: GRDNT.com as of Fall 2023.

Contact:
Ryan Welsh
9513688903
366405@email4pr.com

SOURCE GRDNT

