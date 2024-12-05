EXPERIENCE WELLNESS ELEVATED: WINDHAM MOUNTAIN CLUB OPENS NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART SPA AND FITNESS FACILITY

The Public-Private Mountain Community Sets a New Standard for Holistic Health, Relaxation and Adventure in Luxury Hospitality

WINDHAM, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windham Mountain Club, New York's premier public-private mountain community and membership club is thrilled to announce the opening of Windham Wellness, a holistic, members-only high-performance wellness center offering a comprehensive approach to mountain recovery and relaxation.

The Spa at Windham Mountain Club

With the opening of Windham Wellness, all private members — and guests through the club's exclusive getaway package offerings — can enjoy a comprehensive wellness experience against the serene backdrop of the Catskill Mountains. Featuring The Spa, The Gym, and the Recovery Lab by Danford Works, along with seasonal hiking and health programs.

"Our new wellness amenities reflect a commitment to provide an unparalleled experience for our guests, where luxury hospitality meets innovative wellness technology," says Sandy Beall, Chairman of Windham Mountain Club. "From advanced recovery treatments to expertly designed fitness and spa offerings, we're redefining what it means to relax, recharge, and elevate your well-being at the mountain."

Further enhancing the property's wellness offerings, Windham Mountain Club has proudly partnered with Danford Works to offer innovative longevity services focused on long-term health and vitality. Located in the fitness center, this collaboration provides members access to comprehensive health assessments and personalized wellness plans - including exercise, nutrition, lifestyle, and supplement recommendations - crafted by a dedicated team of medical professionals.

Utilizing DW Assessments™, an advanced suite of evaluations including DXA scans, in-depth blood panels, continuous glucose monitoring, VO2 max testing, and more, the Danford Works team will deliver expert guidance and tailored health programs based on each member's personalized data. These customized plans are designed to support Windham members' pursuit of optimal long-term health and active lifestyles.

While Windham's wellness offerings are exclusive to members, non-members can experience these new and elevated amenities through special packages that include access to the Spa, the Gym, and other members-only amenities. Guests can select from three unique packages, each featuring accommodations at The Henson, Windham Mountain Club's boutique lodging partner for members this season. The VIP Getaway with BLADE package includes a 3-night stay, helicopter transfer from NYC via BLADE, four complimentary spa treatments, dining credits, lift tickets, and full access to members-only amenities. The Ultimate Ascent with BLADE option offers a 3-night stay with BLADE helicopter transfer and members-only access. Finally, the Peak Escape includes a stay at The Henson with access to the club's exclusive amenities, allowing guests to experience Windham's elevated retreat offerings firsthand.

Relax and Recover at The Spa

As a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation, The Spa at Windham Mountain Club offers an array of treatments designed to restore body, mind, and spirit. Spanning 5,000 square feet, The Spa also features specialized services ranging from sport-specific restoration to advanced recovery options like infrared saunas and cold plunges. Guests can indulge in bespoke Biologique Recherche facials, BR Revive and Restore Facials, and therapeutic massages including Swedish Massage, Himalayan Salt Stone Massage, and Ski Boot Recovery treatments. For a fully comprehensive wellness experience, tailored to guests' specific needs, The Spa offers specialized services including scalp treatments, hot stones, light and oxygen therapies, and CBD-infused treatments to alleviate tension, replenish energy and revitalize you after a day on the slopes.

Elevated Fitness and Outdoor Adventures

Thoughtfully designed by SPX Fit and equipped by Technogym, the open-layout 5,000-square-foot fitness center encourages dynamic movement, functional training, and strength building — all with views of the scenic mountain valley. Guests can take their wellness to new levels through group fitness classes and personalized training sessions.

Surrounded by 700,000 acres of Catskill Mountain Park trails, Windham Mountain Club stands as a premier hiking destination just a short commute from New York City. This season, and beyond, guests can enjoy daily guided hikes led by experts, as well as endurance hiking, snowshoeing, and trail running.

For more information about Windham Mountain Club including day passes, getaway packages, and membership options, please visit www.windhammountainclub.com .

About Windham Mountain Club

Windham Mountain Club is a premier public-private, four-season destination located in the Great Northern Catskills, two and a half hours north of New York City. Boasting 285 skiable acres across 54 trails and serviced by 11 lifts (four of which are high speed), the mountain offers an award-winning Ski and Ride School, lodging, a tubing park and world-class alpine and freestyle competition teams. Windham Mountain Club has eight food concepts, including Foodhall, Seasons, Cin Cin!, The Windham, and Sushi Bar Okami and cutting-edge wellness and recovery treatments at The Spa and The Gym. The summer season brings mountain getaways and excursions, from guided horseback riding to fly fishing, in addition to family-friendly events and festivals. Future enhancements to Windham Mountain Club include a new Windham Golf Club, a Fazio-designed 18-hole golf course, a pool and racquet club, a Hudson River outpost and expanded lodging.

SOURCE Windham Mountain Club