EXPERIENCE WELLNESS YEAR-ROUND WITH BEURER'S NEW SUNNY DAYLIGHT LAMPS

Whether at home or in the office, discover the uplifting power of sunlight in your daily routine to boost mood, energy, and focus.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beurer, a trusted innovator in wellness technology, is thrilled to announce the release of two new products designed to bring the benefits of natural sunlight into your home routine: the Sunny Daylight Lamp, TL35, and the Extra Bright Daylight Lamp, TL95. These daylight lamps are more than just lights—they are transformative tools for enhancing well-being, focus, and energy, designed to bring the uplifting power of natural light into your routine.

Understanding Seasonal Changes and the Benefits of Beurer Daylight Lamps

We recognize how seasonal changes can affect overall well-being. Reduced sunlight exposure during certain times of the year may lead to feelings of low energy, difficulty concentrating, and disrupted sleep patterns. Beurer's TL35 and TL95 are thoughtfully designed to support wellness by mimicking the brightness and spectrum of natural sunlight. These lamps aim to improve mood, boost energy, and encourage healthy sleep patterns for anyone seeking the benefits of light in their daily routine.

Beurer's daylight lamps also offer year-round advantages. In today's modern lifestyles, many people spend significant time indoors under artificial lighting, even in sunny climates. Beurer's innovative daylight lamps provide a sunlight-inspired solution to help create a more vibrant, energizing, and productive environment for everyone.

Sunny Daylight Lamp TL35

Compact, stylish, and versatile, the TL35 is perfect for creating a personalized daylight experience at home or in the office.

Key features include:

10,000 LUX Light Therapy : Simulates bright daylight to promote energy, mood, and focus.

: Simulates bright daylight to promote energy, mood, and focus. Three Color Temperatures : Active Mode (cool white) for concentration, Therapy Mode (natural daylight) for well-being, and Relax Mode (warm light) for unwinding.

: Active Mode (cool white) for concentration, Therapy Mode (natural daylight) for well-being, and Relax Mode (warm light) for unwinding. Four Brightness Levels: Adjustable settings for customized comfort.

Extra Bright Daylight Lamp TL95

Designed for those seeking maximum impact, the TL95 offers a powerful light therapy experience with added convenience. Key features include:

10,000 LUX Light Therapy : Simulates bright daylight to promote energy, mood, and focus.

: Simulates bright daylight to promote energy, mood, and focus. Six Brightness Levels : Effortlessly customize your light therapy session.

: Effortlessly customize your light therapy session. Extra-Large Illumination Area: Ensures full exposure for effective light therapy.

Whether you're looking to brighten your days during seasonal changes or enhance your everyday environment, the TL35 and TL95 offer a stylish, reliable, and effective solution for year-round wellness. To learn more about Beurer and these innovative products, visit shop-beurer.com and follow Beurer North America on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

The TL95 is available on Amazon, and both daylight lamps are offered online at shop-beurer.com.

