EXPERIENCE YOSEMITE'S ICONIC FIREFALL LIGHT PHENOMENON HASSLE-FREE WITH EVERGREEN LODGE AND RUSH CREEK LODGE

The lodges' "Firefall Express" shuttle provides exclusive guided access and comfort for three weekends in February.

GROVELAND, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 -- Evergreen Lodge and Rush Creek Lodge & Spa are making it easier than ever to witness Yosemite's awe-inspiring Firefall phenomenon, a bucket-list experience for outdoor adventure lovers and nature enthusiasts. Every winter, when the sun aligns perfectly with Horsetail Fall on Yosemite National Park's world-famous granite monolith, El Capitan, the waterfall illuminates in fiery hues, resembling molten lava cascading down the sheer cliff. This dazzling, yet fleeting spectacle occurs only during the last three weeks of February.

View of Yosemite Valley with Horsetail Fall cascading down El Capitan and the sun illuminating it to create the Firefall phenomenon.

To provide a seamless and memorable experience, Evergreen and Rush Creek Lodge are offering their exclusive Yosemite Firefall Express —a guided shuttle service designed to navigate the National Park Service's temporary reservation system and provide guests with optimal access to this natural marvel. Not only does this brilliant offering make experiencing the phenomenon more accessible and enjoyable, it also helps reduce vehicle traffic and congestion in the park.

FIREFALL WITHOUT THE FUSS

This premium service is not just transportation but a curated experience. Guests are transported by a local expert from their lodge who provides insights and assists in selecting the perfect viewing spot for the Firefall phenomenon. The Firefall Express includes comfortable round-trip transportation to Yosemite Valley, chairs, blankets, hot chocolate, and a scenic walk to the best vantage point for viewing and photographing the Firefall spectacle. As vehicle access to the viewing area is restricted, guests must be able to walk a little over a mile on flat ground with their supplies.

The Firefall Express will operate for the last three weekends of February, with multiple shuttles departing from both Rush Creek Lodge and Evergreen Lodge at 2 PM and returning around 8 PM. The shuttle allows guests to bypass the Park's reservation requirements, assuring them access, and to focus solely on the enjoyment of witnessing this rare natural phenomenon.

Departing from Evergreen Lodge:

February 15-17 and 22-23

(Evergreen Lodge is temporarily closed for their annual winter break February 8-9.)

Departing from Rush Creek Lodge:

February 8-9, 15-17, and 22-23

Pricing: $110 per adult, $80 per youth (ages 8-15).

The Park charges an additional $20 admission fee for passengers 16 years or older unless they already have a Yosemite or America the Beautiful annual pass, or proof of recent park entry (within three days).

The Firefall Express shuttle service is open to all, including guests staying elsewhere or at the sister property, Firefall Ranch .

BOOK YOUR BUCKET LIST TRIP EARLY

Seats on the Yosemite Firefall Express shuttles are limited, so early booking is encouraged. For reservations and more information on this once-a-year Bucket List experience, visit www.evergreenlodge.com/excursions/yosemite-firefall-express or www.rushcreeklodge.com/excursions/yosemite-firefall-express .

ABOUT EVERGREEN LODGE

Evergreen Lodge is a newly expanded historic resort located near Yosemite's northwestern Hetch Hetchy entrance. The lodge is a serene Yosemite destination that blends the modern comforts of a resort with the timeless warmth of a classic 1920's mountain lodge. Evergreen features tastefully appointed cozy cabins in the woods as well as upscale custom camping, complete with feathertop mattresses (new for 2025) and two exclusive vacation rentals. The lodge is renowned for extensive on-site amenities including a heated saltwater pool/hot tub, full-service Restaurant & Tavern , daily activities for all ages, nightly fireside s'mores, professionally guided excursions , and no hidden resort fees.

Since 2007 Evergreen has been a Certified B Corporation , using profits to self-fund and operate an innovative on-site Youth Employment Program teaching job and life skills to Bay Area youth, while also maintaining high standards for environmental stewardship .

ABOUT RUSH CREEK LODGE & SPA

Rush Creek Lodge & Spa , a fresh take on the Yosemite experience, opened at the doorstep of Yosemite National Park in summer of 2016 and is a Conde Nast award-winning 'destination within a destination'. The contemporary mountain lodge offers Yosemite explorers 143 rooms, suites and hillside villas, as well as extensive amenities for travelers, including a dining destination to enjoy California lodge cuisine, a general store for provisions on the way to the park, daily activities with no hidden resort fees, a professionally guided recreation program, and the award-winning Rush Creek Spa .

Rush Creek Lodge continues the social and environmental missions set forth by its sister property, the Evergreen Lodge. Rush Creek is a Certified B Corporation , also fully self-funding an onsite Youth Employment Program alongside a host of extensive environmental initiatives . In 2024, Rush Creek earned the prestigious Poppy Award for 'Destination Stewardship & Sustainable Travel' from Visit California.

