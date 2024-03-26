Experience Zuzu, a Detroit Staple from Elia Group, Expands to Nashville

Immersive dining and entertainment experience elevates Nashville nightlife to new heights

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Zuzu, an immersive dining concept renowned for its upscale Asian fusion cuisine and stunning ambiance made for memorable celebrations, will extend its reach from Detroit to Nashville, opening later in 2024. The esteemed culinary destination has charmed celebrities and locals alike since its Detroit debut in 2023.

Omakase Sushi Tower, Experience Zuzu

Led by Zaid Elia, CEO and Founder of Elia Group, the Experience Zuzu expansion into Nashville reflects a commitment to creating exceptional dining experiences and fostering community connections in the most impactful markets in the U.S. With its reputation for excellence, Experience Zuzu aims to become a must-visit addition to Nashville's vibrant culinary and nightlife scene.

"The rumors are true," said Elia. "Experience Zuzu is going to be the newest concept in the Nashville market this year, and we know we're bringing something to this dynamic city that is new and compelling. We're bringing outstanding food and drink options and creating a vibe that competes with the thrilling immersive environments you find in Miami or Las Vegas. We've been transformative with our dining concepts in the Detroit region, and we're ready to introduce ourselves to the Nashville market."

More about the Experience Zuzu Nashville launch and upcoming special events can be found at experiencezuzu.com/Nashville , with opportunities to register for the VIP list to gain early access and other offers.

Experience Zuzu opened its doors in Detroit in August 2023, adding to the Elia Group portfolio of award-winning dining experiences throughout Detroit and the surrounding area. The hospitality group is also known for top destinations in the region like Parc , a contemporary American restaurant at Detroit's downtown public square Campus Martius, Anchor Bar , a historic downtown Detroit watering hole, and historic Birmingham mainstay 220 Merrill , as well as seasonal destinations operated in partnership with the Downtown Detroit Partnership: beach party-themed BrisaBar in the summer and holiday favorite Cadillac Lodge .

For more information on Experience Zuzu, visit experiencezuzu.com or @experiencezuzu on socials.

About Elia Group

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan, Elia Group is an award-winning real estate development and hospitality company dedicated to unlocking iconic experiences and unique opportunities for everyone. Approaching real estate and hospitality investment, development, operating and management with a fully-integrated and experiential mindset, they have successfully established long-lasting connections with guests and the communities they serve. Noted Metro Detroit properties and projects include 220 Merrill, 511 Woodward, the Ford Building and Campus Martius Operations. For more information about Elia Group, visit www.eliagroup.com .

SOURCE Elia Group