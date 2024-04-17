Experienced Acquisitions Expert Justin Maturo Joins Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments

"We are thrilled to welcome Justin Maturo to our growing acquisitions team," said Alasdair Cripps, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Institutional Real Estate Investments. "Justin's extensive experience in real estate investment and keen market insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio of high-quality properties."

Previously, he was a Managing Director and Principal of Investments at Magnolia Capital, where he co-managed the investments team and was involved in more than $1.5 billion in multifamily transactions. Before Magnolia Capital, Justin was a Senior Vice President at Waterton, a vertically integrated institutional multifamily fund manager. During his tenure, Justin participated in approximately $2 billion in multifamily transactions, including debt and equity investments.

About Mesirow Real Estate Direct Investments

Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments is a proven team that invests in the multi-family housing sector across the top 25-30 markets within the US. Over time, the investment team has acquired, managed, repositioned and sold 34,000 multi-family units: equivalent to the average size of a publicly traded US REIT. The team looks for markets that exhibit: favorable demographic trends (population, migration and immigration growth); low unemployment rates and high job growth markets in comparison to national and regional averages; high barriers to entry for new supply, home ownership affordability (a large differential in the cost to own versus the cost to rent); extensive infrastructure in terms of freeways, public transportation and air service that leads to superior access for residents; and a high quality of life in sought after areas. For more information, please visit: https://www.mesirow.com/capabilities/global-investment-management/institutional-real-estate-direct

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

