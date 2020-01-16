Experienced Advisors Make the Move to an Independent Platform and Join Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, announced today that David Holdsworth and Mark Tigert have joined the team as financial advisors.

David and Mark are experienced financial advisors who have each spent the majority of their careers in the wealth management industry serving the financial needs of individuals and families. They have 25 years and 35 years of experience, respectively.

David Holdsworth commented that, "This is an opportune time in the industry to join an independent channel and Seventy2 Capital made it easy for us to transition with little to no disruption to our clients. We are gaining access to a plentiful set of resources including a fully staffed Client Services team that will help us deliver the services and solutions our clients need to reach their financial goals."

"David and Mark bring substantial experience to the Seventy2 Capital team. We understand the questions each advisor must consider in making the decision to move to an independent channel - which is first and foremost, what is in the best interest of their clients. We believe the case to move to Seventy2 Capital and an independent model is compelling. Our plan is to continue to add to our team of advisors across all 3 offices in 2020," said Thomas Fautrel, Co-Founder and Partner.

David will join the team as a Senior Vice President and Mark will join as a Vice President. Both are natives of Maryland having grown up in Potomac and Bethesda, respectively. They will work out of Seventy2 Capital's Bethesda, MD office.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With nearly 130 years of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, their advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and affluent families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving clients has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, CRPC® and CRPS® and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. To learn more, visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 18 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2019, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,293 owners and advisors in 615 practices administering over $97.0 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. 0120-01459

Investment and Insurance Products: NOT FDIC-Insured/NO Bank Guarantee/MAY Lose Value

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brandy Corcoran Carlson

232377@email4pr.com

301-298-2230

SOURCE Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Related Links

https://www.seventy2capital.com/

