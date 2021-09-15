Experienced Business Development Leader Bernie Wu Joins MemVerge

"Bernie is an energetic and passionate business development visionary with an expansive reach across the technology industry," said Charles Fan, CEO of MemVerge. "He will be a valuable and instrumental addition to our executive team as we accelerate the adoption of Big Memory computing through strategic partnerships and alliances."

Wu brings decades of business development experience to MemVerge. He was an innovative business development strategist at Trend Micro where he worked to establish a new business model for the cybersecurity industry. He also charted the global alliance, reseller and OEM partnership strategy which activated the storage virtualization market while working at FalconStor. Wu has also held key executive business development positions with MetalSoft, Levyx, Prophetstor, PiCoral, Cheyenne Software and Conner Peripherals.

"Memory is the last critical infrastructure component that needs to become virtualized and composable to better enable the data-intensive processing demands of modern applications," said Wu. "MemVerge is at the epicenter of this exciting infrastructure shift, and I look forward to helping drive the adoption of this new virtualized memory abstraction layer. Big Memory is a game-changing, disruptive technology which not only delivers immediate value to data-intensive applications but will become a key part of the new fabric for tomorrow's high performing data center solutions."

Wu will be focused on building technology partnerships, strategic alliances, channel relationships and OEM agreements for MemVerge Memory Machine which makes 100% use of available memory capacity while providing new operational capabilities to memory-centric workloads. Memory Machine answers the need for a modern in-memory computing model to support emerging applications that require real-time analytics, true in-memory computing and fault tolerant memory persistence to speed massive processing workloads. For more information visit www.memverge.com.

About MemVerge

Memory is too small. Storage is too slow. In response, MemVerge is pioneering the new category of Big Memory Computing that simultaneously delivers the nanosecond performance of memory with the massive capacity of storage. MemVerge® Memory Machine™ Software transparently virtualizes different types of memory hardware into a pool of software-defined memory with the same performance of DRAM, but with many times the capacity. On top of the transparent memory service, Memory Machine provides the industry's first suite of data services that can provision petabytes of capacity, performance, availability, and mobility at the speed of memory and across the clouds. To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com .

Memory Machine™ is a trademark owned by MemVerge.

