Experienced CISO Todd Dekkinga Joins Sycomp to Lead Expanded Security Practice

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that Todd Dekkinga, a career cybersecurity and risk management executive, has joined the company as its new CISO and to lead Sycomp's growing security practice. In this role, Dekkinga will oversee Sycomp's cybersecurity strategy, governance, risk management, compliance, and security operations while working closely with customers, sales teams, and technology partners to strengthen Sycomp's security offerings and support strategic customer engagements.

Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that Todd Dekkinga, a career cybersecurity and risk management executive, has joined the company as its new CISO and to lead Sycomp’s growing security practice.

"We are thrilled to have Todd join Sycomp and lead our global security practice, a growing area of our business as customers and partners continue to make security a strategic IT priority," said Michael Symons, CEO of Sycomp. "Todd brings more than 25 years of experience leading cybersecurity, risk management, and IT organizations, complementing and enhancing our security engineering expertise."

"I am excited to join the Sycomp team and have been impressed with its global capabilities and engineering expertise, having worked with Sycomp as a customer," said Dekkinga. "I look forward to working with our customers and partners, continuing to grow our security business, and leveraging Sycomp's expertise in new industries."

Before joining Sycomp, Dekkinga held several IT executive leadership and advisory roles for technology, financial services and life sciences organizations. He is an active leader in the technology community and serves in leadership roles across several premier CIO and CISO organizations, including the Bay Area Biotech CIO Group, CISE, SIM SF Bay Area, and The CISO Society.

Reinforcing Sycomp's security expertise, the company was recently named a finalist in the second annual CRN Best of the Channel Awards in the Best Security Solution Provider of the Year category.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management, and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers delivers on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed, and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries, helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

SOURCE Sycomp