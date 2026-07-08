Sycomp's Allen Shahdadi Honored as a 2026 CRN Inclusive Channel Leader

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Allen Shahdadi, Vice President, Global Sales, as an Inclusive Channel Leader for 2026 and for creating greater equity across the IT channel.

"It is a great honor and privilege to work at a global company that embraces a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace and culture," said Shahdadi, who has received CRN's Inclusive Channel leader recognition for the last three years. "I greatly appreciate and thank our team members, customers and partners who continue to build sustainable solutions, foster new innovations and create a diverse and global channel community for long-term growth."

Mr. Shahdadi has been with Sycomp for more than 16 years, having built the company's global sales and account management team through inclusive hiring practices, creating new business specialties, and global and industry expansion. He champions Sycomp's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Sycomp's Environment, Social and Governance programs, and CRN's Women of the Channel program, reinforcing the company's culture and supporting Sycomp's local communities.

Each of these honorees is dedicated to fostering equity and inclusion within their organizations, the IT channel and the entire industry. With this list, CRN highlights the importance of building diversity and belonging in the channel ecosystem.

"This year's Inclusive Channel Leaders honorees set a powerful standard for the industry," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "By elevating diverse voices and cultivating inclusive cultures, they are driving meaningful progress across their organizations and the channel as a whole. We're inspired by their leadership and applaud their commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive IT ecosystem."

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

SOURCE Sycomp