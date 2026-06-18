Sycomp's Lara Deruosi and Cian Walsh Recognized as CRN 2026 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Lara Deruosi and Cian Walsh as 2026 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders. The annual list spotlights rising-star leaders who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations.

"Congratulations to Lara and Cian for their leadership and commitment to the channel industry and accelerating Sycomp's global customer programs," said Neal Callahan, Chief Operating Officer at Sycomp. "They represent the next-gen leadership for their outstanding relationship management skills and demonstrate Sycomp's values for exceeding expectations, superior execution and making it easier for our customers and partners to conduct global business."

Lara Deruosi leads Sycomp's Global Sales Operations team and is also a recipient of CRN's Women of the Channel list for 2025 and 2026. Deruosi built a high-performance team focused on driving greater operational efficiencies, accelerating deal velocity, and cross-company collaboration across Sycomp's global account and program managers.

Cian Walsh, recognized as a 2025 and 2026 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader, is an associate director leading Sycomp's Global Endpoint Managed Services program. Walsh has been instrumental in transforming Sycomp's laptop managed service program into a high-growth service offering, working closely with Sycomp's global account management, engineering and operations teams.

"The leaders recognized in CRN's 2026 Next-Gen Solution Provider list have distinguished themselves as ambitious innovators early in their IT channel careers," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their creativity and impact are already elevating their organizations and the broader channel. We look forward to watching them continue to influence and strengthen the industry in the years ahead."

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

SOURCE Sycomp